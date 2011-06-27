Vehicle overview

Congratulations, you've reached the rarefied automotive air inhabited by the 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Up here, there are but two choices: the Roller and the Maybach, both of which start at a price that's at least $80,000 more than the Bentley Arnage and the average American home. That's not a joke.

Should you be weighing the virtues of the Phantom versus its limited but highly desirable competition, making a choice largely boils down to image and taste. While the Maybach may offer more high-tech gizmos and a greater sense of modernity, the Rolls-Royce features an undeniable old-world charm and a stunning larger-than-life presence. From the majestic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that lowers neatly into the imposing chrome grille to its 19-foot-long body, the Phantom demands attention like few other automobiles on the road. And at 5-feet-4-inches tall, it humbles other cars and makes the pop starlets who emerge from its lavish backseat look like members of the Lollipop Guild.

For 2007, a new EWB (extended-wheelbase) model debuts with about 10 inches in extra overall length and rear-seat legroom. The EWB rings in at $52,150 more than the "regular" Phantom, or $5,215 per additional inch. Sure, that could purchase an extra Porsche Boxster or Mercedes-Benz E350, but the extra sprawl space should come in handy when the time comes to take Shaquille O'Neal out for dinner. An optional partition bedecked in the finest wood, leather, glass and analog clock makes this Rolls-Royce one heck of a nice limo.

For decades prior to BMW's reincarnation of this most venerable of British marques, Rolls-Royces were nothing more than beautifully (old) fashioned luxury barges with all the technological innovation and dynamic excitement of the Queen Mary. While today's Bavarian-designed Roller is hardly a handler, it is a thoroughly modern car with a high-tech aluminum space frame that gives the Phantom a bending resistance two-and-a-half times greater than the old Silver Seraph. It's also superior to BMW's own 7 Series. The Phantom's air suspension softens the harshest of impacts without feeling floaty like so many comfort-tuned large sedans.

The 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom is the result of German engineering combined with British style and heritage  and it feels like it. Unlike so many of its predecessors, this beautifully crafted, elegantly imposing ultrasedan lives up to the lofty expectation that a vehicle adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy should be the finest automotive transportation on earth. While the case could be made for a Maybach or Bentley, no other "motor car" boasts the unique style, grandiose size and sterling reputation of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.