  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Review

Pros & Cons

  • Regal road presence and passenger accommodations
  • peerless craftsmanship and materials quality
  • impressive performance considering its size
  • tranquil ride
  • infinite customization options.
  • Formidable size makes it a devil to maneuver in tight spots
  • its total lack of subtlety all but beckons the paparazzi.
Other years
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$139,860 - $186,856
Used Phantom for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Few cars make such extravagant promises as the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom, but this gargantuan limousine makes good on them all. Unspeakably lavish and powerful, this super sedan is blessed with solid BMW engineering, making it nearly as enjoyable from the driver seat as it is from the backseat.

Vehicle overview

If there is one word to describe the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom, it is superlative. As the flagship of the world's most iconic luxury car brand, the Phantom is, and must be, the most grandiose expression of luxury motoring of our time.

Introduced for 2003 as the first Rolls-Royce automobile developed under the stewardship of parent company BMW, the Phantom is a tall, upright, chrome-drenched carriage that evokes the huge limousines that earned Rolls-Royce its distinction as the epitome of luxury transportation. At the same time, the Phantom appears crisp, tailored, and thoroughly modern.

For 2013, the Phantom receives a mild face-lift, with new quad-element, full-LED headlights above linear LED turn signals, a one-piece Pantheon grille surround and smooth bumper, new wheel finishes and a redesigned rear bumper.

Inside, the Phantom contains all of the spoils imaginable in an automobile, and whether you choose the standard or the extra-roomy extended-wheelbase version, the presentation of luxury is overt and seemingly endless. Butter-soft leather, hand-polished wood and lustrous metal cover everything you might conceivably touch. Stepping into the rear seating area through the rear-hinged "coach" doors is a particularly decadent experience, and once inside, you may want to take your shoes off and run your toes through the deep-pile lambswool carpets.

Despite its formidable size and mass, the Phantom is impressively swift and handles with surprising responsiveness around turns. The slightly smaller and less expensive Bentley Mulsanne feels somewhat sportier from behind the wheel, though not even the sleek Mulsanne can touch the Rolls' sense of occasion. Indeed, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom remains the ultimate expression of luxury motoring, so if the best of the best is what you demand, this is it.

2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom models

The 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is an ultra-luxury sedan available in base and extended-wheelbase (EWB) body styles, with seating for five passengers, or four when equipped with the individual rear seat configuration. It is available in one very complete trim level that includes 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels; an electronically adjustable air suspension; front and rear parking sensors; a 360-degree camera system; power-closing rear coach doors; a power-closing trunk lid; soft-close front doors; a sunroof; dual-zone automatic climate control; heated front and rear seats; driver memory functions; a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a wool or cashmere headliner; and two umbrellas, hidden in the front doors.

Standard electronics include Bluetooth; keyless ignition/entry; a navigation system with an 8.8-inch display, a console-mounted multifunction controller and 3D mapping; voice command functionality; and Rolls-Royce Assist emergency telematics with Concierge Service. Audio is provided by a Harman Kardon Lexicon Logic 7 system with 15 speakers (including two floor-mounted subwoofers); discrete surround-sound capability; a glovebox-mounted six-DVD changer; USB and auxiliary audio inputs; and satellite radio with a lifetime subscription.

The Phantom EWB adds 10 inches of rear legroom, four-zone climate control and reversible footrests.

As one might expect, the options list is vast and includes things more likely to be found in one's home than one's car, including individual rear lounge seats, a rear theatre (an entertainment system with two DVD screens), a rear bar, a cigar humidor, glass cabinets, a refrigerator, mother of pearl inlays and a "Starlight" roofliner with embedded pin lights emulating nighttime stars. The paint and trim combinations are endless, since, like many top-tier carmakers, Rolls-Royce will mix paint and dye leather to match any color sample a customer brings into the dealership.

One notable new option is the Dynamic package, which adds stiffer antiroll bars (to sharpen up the big sedan's handling); sportier suspension, transmission and brake calibrations; a thicker-rimmed steering wheel and visible exhaust tips.

2013 Highlights

The Phantom receives its second minor cosmetic freshening in 10 years, adding new LED headlamps and a smoother-looking front end treatment. Electronics and infotainment systems have been revised, while a new eight-speed transmission helps improve fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is powered by a 6.7-liter V12 that produces 453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolls-Royce claims that the standard Phantom accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the larger EWB is a tenth slower. All Phantoms are rear-wheel drive.

The EPA rates the Phantom's fuel economy at 11 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined, which reflects a 1 mile-per-gallon improvement in highway mileage from 2012.

Safety

The 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom safety equipment includes antilock brakes, traction control and stability control, active front head restraints, side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags. In addition, front and rear parking sensors are standard, as is a camera system that shows rear, side and overhead views to assist you in parking this very large sedan.

Driving

The 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is no sports car, but for a vehicle that is larger and heavier than many full-size cargo vans, its performance has proven to be nothing short of astounding. We haven't sampled the Phantom with the new Dynamic package, but we've been impressed by the super sedan's handling in previous tests. The steering is light and communicative, and the Roller remains remarkably composed and stable as it goes around turns. Although the engineers have done much to mask the Phantom's incredible mass, drivers should respect the fact that it weighs nearly 3 tons and can only be pushed so hard before the laws of physics apply.

The V12's thrust, however, is almost unbelievable at even the lightest touch of the gas pedal. And it is all but silent in operation, making full-throttle acceleration a somewhat eerie experience from the driver's lofty perch. The ride quality remains supple, per the car's primary mission to provide tranquil transportation for the most privileged of VIPs.

Interior

With its bolt-upright dashboard, clocklike instruments, thin-rimmed steering wheel and throne-like seats, the interior of the Phantom is decidedly formal, though certain color and wood treatments liven the space up considerably, and the hand-craftsmanship lends a palpable sense of warmth. The Phantom is full of beautiful details, too, including up to 43 pieces of multilayer wood veneers cut from the same log to ensure uniformity. Every square foot of leather inside the Phantom come from cows raised in meadows free of thorns and barbed wire, reducing natural markings on the hides.

Located behind a panel containing the Phantom's center-mounted clock is a new 8.8-inch information screen that enhances usability of the car's many controls, including a split-screen interface that lets the driver control things like the radio while displaying the navigation map as well. Eight memory keys below the screen provide bookmarks for radio presets and one-touch recall for your favorite navigation destinations. The entire setup is very similar to the iDrive interface in BMW models (right down to the iDrive-style multifunction controller on the Phantom's console), and generally speaking, it works well, though if you're the driver, you'll want to take some time to familiarize yourself with its menus before you hit the road.

While that's all very nice, the Phantom's rear seating area is where you really want to be. The wide rear bench seats three in comfort, or two in even more comfort when the individual rear seats are ordered. With the rear seats set back deep into the car's body, it can get a little dark, especially with the available curtains drawn, but we expect that is exactly how many Phantom owners like it. Perhaps the best thing about the Phantom's rear quarters is getting in and out through its rear-hinged doors, which have integrated umbrellas in the event that your act of egress occurs during a downpour.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
453 hp @ 5350 rpm
MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
453 hp @ 5350 rpm
See all Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom features & specs
More about the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Overview

The Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.7L 12cyl 8A), and EWB 4dr Sedan (6.7L 12cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantoms are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Can't find a used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantoms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,582.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,611.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,617.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,323.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Phantom lease specials

Related Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles