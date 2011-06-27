Vehicle overview

If there is one word to describe the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom, it is superlative. As the flagship of the world's most iconic luxury car brand, the Phantom is, and must be, the most grandiose expression of luxury motoring of our time.

Introduced for 2003 as the first Rolls-Royce automobile developed under the stewardship of parent company BMW, the Phantom is a tall, upright, chrome-drenched carriage that evokes the huge limousines that earned Rolls-Royce its distinction as the epitome of luxury transportation. At the same time, the Phantom appears crisp, tailored, and thoroughly modern.

For 2013, the Phantom receives a mild face-lift, with new quad-element, full-LED headlights above linear LED turn signals, a one-piece Pantheon grille surround and smooth bumper, new wheel finishes and a redesigned rear bumper.

Inside, the Phantom contains all of the spoils imaginable in an automobile, and whether you choose the standard or the extra-roomy extended-wheelbase version, the presentation of luxury is overt and seemingly endless. Butter-soft leather, hand-polished wood and lustrous metal cover everything you might conceivably touch. Stepping into the rear seating area through the rear-hinged "coach" doors is a particularly decadent experience, and once inside, you may want to take your shoes off and run your toes through the deep-pile lambswool carpets.

Despite its formidable size and mass, the Phantom is impressively swift and handles with surprising responsiveness around turns. The slightly smaller and less expensive Bentley Mulsanne feels somewhat sportier from behind the wheel, though not even the sleek Mulsanne can touch the Rolls' sense of occasion. Indeed, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom remains the ultimate expression of luxury motoring, so if the best of the best is what you demand, this is it.