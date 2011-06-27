  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom Review

Pros & Cons

  • Decadent passenger accommodations, unmistakable styling, drives well for its size, ease of customization.
  • Might attract more attention than you want, lacks some high-tech features, some confusing secondary controls.
Other years
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$59,135 - $106,351
Used Phantom for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Maybach may claim superiority in terms of high-tech gizmos, but the Phantom is a better car in terms of road presence, heritage and significance.

Vehicle overview

At its release in 2004, the Phantom was Rolls-Royce's first all-new car in nearly 40 years. Its creation came about after BMW took ownership of the Rolls-Royce brand through a series of complicated negotiations in the late '90s. Since then, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 2,000 Phantoms, making it the most successful ultraluxury sedan currently on sale. When one first sees the Phantom in real life, and not in a magazine or as a grainy Web image, the likely first impression is, "Wow, that thing is big." At over 19 feet long, the Phantom handily beats a BMW 760Li by more than 2 feet in total length, and it can completely swallow a Mini between its front and rear axles. Moving down the road, the Phantom definitely leaves a wake of gawking motorists. But according to Rolls-Royce, the car's size isn't just for mere sensationalism: The requirements for a prominent seating position and substantial interior space were the driving factors behind the car's exterior dimensions.

Producing a vehicle of such size that doesn't flex and bend over every road imperfection calls for a unique structure. In the Phantom's case, that structure is an aluminum space frame that is both lighter and stiffer than conventional steel. It gives the Phantom a bending resistance two-and-a-half times greater than that of the old Silver Seraph, superior to BMW's own 7 Series. Utilizing an air suspension along with the ultrastiff aluminum frame, the engineers kept suspension settings soft and tuned out propensities for harsh impacts over larger bumps.

"The quality remains long after the price is forgotten," said Rolls-Royce's co-founder, Sir Henry Royce. With the Phantom's starting price of more than $300,000, we would certainly hope so. Choosing a "winner" in the ultraluxury sedan segment, which has expanded considerably the past few years, is no easy task. Personal taste plays a much bigger role than, say, the cupholder count in a minivan. But our staff generally agrees that if any of us happened upon a large chunk of disposable wealth, the Phantom would get the nod over the Maybachs and the new Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All of these cars provide a rarefied driving experience and bespoke customization. But only the Phantom boasts a genuine road presence and a powerful and recognizable heritage led by its hood-mounted Spirit of Ecstasy.

2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom models

The Phantom is a large, five-seat ultraluxury sedan. Most of today's top luxury features come standard, including HID headlights, 20-inch wheels, parking sensors, automatically closing rear doors and trunk, four-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, an integrated communication system and a DVD-based navigation system. A surround-sound audio system, designed by Lexicon, features a single CD head unit with an instrument panel-mounted changer. Major options include 21-inch wheels, a two-person rear seat with a center console, a rear DVD-based entertainment system and a sunroof. More significant, though, are the customizable options available to buyers, which cover everything from special exterior paint colors to multiple types of wood trim. Rolls-Royce will also accommodate buyers with completely bespoke feature requests.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has Bluetooth connectivity and front and rear video cameras that display their views through the main LCD screen to aid in parking. Rolls-Royce has also confirmed that it will bring its long-wheelbase version of the Phantom to the North American market later this year.

Performance & mpg

The Phantom is powered by a 6.7-liter V12 with 453 horsepower. The key to this Roller's 5.7-second 0-to-60 time is the engine's 531 pound-feet of torque, 75 percent of which (413 lb-ft) is available at just 1,000 rpm, and its six-speed automatic transmission. The BMW-derived engine is thoroughly modern and boasts all-aluminum construction, direct injection, dual-overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and variable valve timing.

Safety

The Phantom comes equipped with run-flat tires, a tire-pressure monitoring system, antilock brakes, traction control and stability control. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags are also standard.

Driving

The large but spindly three-spoke steering wheel feels light in your hands and the big sedan changes direction with ease, at least when traveling at a relaxed pace. Start kicking things up a bit and it rapidly becomes apparent that the Phantom is no sport sedan. That's not a knock on the big Rolls, just a heads-up for those who think anything BMW touches (like the Mini or Range Rover) becomes an instant canyon carver. Power from the V12 is prodigious. Pushing the pedal to the floor can be a bit surreal, as you never feel the transmission changing gears and the engine makes little noise. There is some wind noise around the A-pillars at highway speeds (payback for the Rolls' tall roofline), but it is minimal and likely only evident because there is no engine or road noise.

Interior

Naturally, premium leather upholstery and wood trim are the key materials found inside the Phantom. The instrument panel, with its iconic "organ stop" controls and classic look, should be familiar to long-standing Rolls-Royce owners. More complex operations are handled by a control interface very similar to BMW's iDrive system. And, as one would expect given its considerable size, the Phantom offers spacious accommodations front and rear. Although designed to be an easy driver, the Phantom does have rear seats that lend themselves well to chauffeured travel. The seating position is elevated for greater forward view, and one also gains a pleasing state of concealment because of the prominent C-pillars. The rear coach doors ("suicide" doors in common parlance) allow easy access and can be closed automatically. Furthest back, the trunk can hold a respectable 16 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Test Drive - Not Yet Acquired
Acquirer,11/21/2005
Upon test driving the Rolls Royce Phantom, I must say it has remarkably better handling than the Maybach 57. The car is nimble and responsive, although power is subdued for enhanced comfort. The greatest phenomenon upon my short drive is the remarkable handling of the car; the chassis mitigates its weight and bulk, providing the driver and the passengers with remarkable comfort and little body roll even in fast sharp corners. Upon intense acceleration and at high speeds, there is absolutely no noise in the cockpit and absolutely no vibration. The lack of vibration is thanks to a remarkable dual floor system, so the floor is not connected to the chassis. This is a great car.
Luxury Can't Get Any Better
Bimmer Boy,04/21/2006
I love this car. I'm usually not into big cars, in fact I've never owned a car much bigger than a BMW 3-Series until this thing. Driving it makes you feel so prestigious and good. For a big car, it turns pretty quickly and can turn pretty sharp. It won't take the corners like a Porsche, but I've never driven anything this big that handles this well. Sit in the backseat an no one will know you're there. There's a big piece of metal to hide your face. Floor it all the way and you will realize that you can still have a conversation at normal volume. There is hardly any noise in the cockpit and no vibrations at all. This car has no body roll ethier. The backseat is big enough to store a small car in.
The Great Car
Aqiureror,12/19/2005
Upon test driving the Rolls Royce Phantom, I must say it has remarkably better handling than the Maybach 57. The car is nimble and responsive, although power is subdued for enhanced comfort. The greatest phenomenon upon my short drive is the remarkable handling of the car; the chassis mitigates its weight and bulk, providing the driver and the passengers with remarkable comfort and little body roll even in fast sharp corners. Upon intense acceleration and at high speeds, there is absolutely no noise in the cockpit and absolutely no vibration. The lack of vibration is thanks to a remarkable dual floor system, so the floor is not connected to the chassis. This is a great car.
Underated
AP,04/19/2006
When I entered the Rolls Royce dealership in San Francisco I just had to have it. I took it for a spin, came back, and paid cash. I love the looks that I get when I ride through the Bay Area.
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
453 hp @ 5350 rpm
See all Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom features & specs
More about the 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom Overview

The Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.7L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantoms are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Can't find a used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantoms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,239.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,470.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,315.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,967.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Phantom lease specials

Related Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles