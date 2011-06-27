Vehicle overview

At its release in 2004, the Phantom was Rolls-Royce's first all-new car in nearly 40 years. Its creation came about after BMW took ownership of the Rolls-Royce brand through a series of complicated negotiations in the late '90s. Since then, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 2,000 Phantoms, making it the most successful ultraluxury sedan currently on sale. When one first sees the Phantom in real life, and not in a magazine or as a grainy Web image, the likely first impression is, "Wow, that thing is big." At over 19 feet long, the Phantom handily beats a BMW 760Li by more than 2 feet in total length, and it can completely swallow a Mini between its front and rear axles. Moving down the road, the Phantom definitely leaves a wake of gawking motorists. But according to Rolls-Royce, the car's size isn't just for mere sensationalism: The requirements for a prominent seating position and substantial interior space were the driving factors behind the car's exterior dimensions.

Producing a vehicle of such size that doesn't flex and bend over every road imperfection calls for a unique structure. In the Phantom's case, that structure is an aluminum space frame that is both lighter and stiffer than conventional steel. It gives the Phantom a bending resistance two-and-a-half times greater than that of the old Silver Seraph, superior to BMW's own 7 Series. Utilizing an air suspension along with the ultrastiff aluminum frame, the engineers kept suspension settings soft and tuned out propensities for harsh impacts over larger bumps.

"The quality remains long after the price is forgotten," said Rolls-Royce's co-founder, Sir Henry Royce. With the Phantom's starting price of more than $300,000, we would certainly hope so. Choosing a "winner" in the ultraluxury sedan segment, which has expanded considerably the past few years, is no easy task. Personal taste plays a much bigger role than, say, the cupholder count in a minivan. But our staff generally agrees that if any of us happened upon a large chunk of disposable wealth, the Phantom would get the nod over the Maybachs and the new Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All of these cars provide a rarefied driving experience and bespoke customization. But only the Phantom boasts a genuine road presence and a powerful and recognizable heritage led by its hood-mounted Spirit of Ecstasy.