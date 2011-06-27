2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Review
Pros & Cons
- Peerless interior design and materials quality
- Massively powerful V12
- Seemingly infinite customization options
- Large size may be a hindrance in tight parking lots
Which Phantom does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
For over a decade, the seventh-generation Phantom served as the pinnacle of the Rolls-Royce lineup. This monument to power and wealth exceeded expectations for what a luxury sedan could be, but near the end of its run, the Phantom started to feel a little dated. While materials and craftsmanship can be timeless, there's an expiration date on technology, and the Phantom offered few advanced driving aids. That changes for this year as the redesigned 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with a lengthy list of high-tech safety features alongside new luxury upgrades and more customization options than you can shake a stick (or door-embedded umbrella) at.
A new aluminum space frame provides the backbone of the new Phantom's architecture. Rolls says this structure not only increases stiffness and reduces weight but also, accompanied by a new air suspension and four-wheel steering, provides a more dynamic driving experience. Fret not — the Phantom is not a four-door Ferrari. A new camera system that Rolls-Royce calls "Flagbearer" reads the road at speeds up to 62 mph and readies the suspension to soak up upcoming imperfections. Rolls also claims a 10% reduction in exterior noise thanks to the new construction and additional foam layers inserted throughout.
As you might expect, the cabin of the new Phantom is even more opulent than the one in the outgoing model. Every conceivable surface is cloaked in leather, metal, glass or wood, and the dashboard adds a new design element. Dubbed "the Gallery," glass on the upper dash encases a swatch of metal that can be customized with a variety of artistic motifs. The ultra-popular Starlight headliner — which decorates the perforated-leather headliner with hundreds of LEDs to resemble the night sky — is now standard, as are a host of advanced driving aids. In short, the Phantom offers practically every piece of driving assistance tech you can think of, though adaptive cruise control and night vision are optional.
The redesigned Phantom is not only the most lavish Rolls-Royce you can get, it's also the most exclusive luxury sedan in the world. No expense has been spared in creating this mega land yacht — its buyers will expect nothing less.
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom models
The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a large ultra-luxury sedan with a seemingly infinite number of ways to be tailored to the buyer's whims. Two versions are available — the standard Phantom and a roomier extended wheelbase (EWB) that adds roughly 9 inches of legroom. Regardless of body style, the Phantom is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 producing a healthy 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. It transmits power to all four wheels via an 8-speed transmission that uses the navigation system to change gears based on upcoming road conditions.
Both Phantom models come with the same set of features. Every Phantom comes with 21-inch wheels, laser headlights, a road-reading adaptive air suspension, power-closing doors (with umbrellas inside), leather headliner, heated and ventilated front massaging seats, a navigation system, a 10.25-inch central display, a head-up display, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 16-speaker audio system, and the Starlight headliner that incorporates hundreds of LEDs to resemble the night sky. Standard safety features include a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.
Stand-alone options include a modified Spirit of Ecstasy ornament (solid silver, gold-plated, or illuminated), 22-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging rear seats, rear footrests, lambswool floor mats, a rear cooler with two champagne flutes and an 18-speaker audio system. Rear bench seating is standard, though you can also specify wider outboard seats or ditch the middle seat altogether for a four-seat configuration. Both of these choices add massaging rear seats. There are also a couple significant packages, including the Driver Assistance Systems package (adaptive cruise control and night vision) and the Phantom package (22-inch wheels, dual rear entertainment display screens, the wider outboard seats, the Driver Assistance Systems package, and "RR" monograms on all headrests).
While a standardized list of optional features is all fine and dandy, Rolls-Royce prides itself in offering custom enhancements tailored to the buyer. Though a wealth of exotic woods are available, Rolls-Royce has, in the past, made bespoke veneers from an individual, customer-selected tree. You can also ask Rolls to engrave custom designs in the veneer for a truly personalized look.
Rolls-Royce has also gone off script with leather choices in the past — pick an animal, and Rolls can probably make upholstery out of it (within legal confines, of course). Want an exact match of the constellations in the night sky the day you proposed to your spouse? Rolls will do that too. Personalized treadplates, embossed headrests and hand-painted coachlines, contrasting color lines that run the length of the vehicle, are also available. The only limit is your imagination and the size of your pocketbook.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
