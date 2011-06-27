Overall rating

For over a decade, the seventh-generation Phantom served as the pinnacle of the Rolls-Royce lineup. This monument to power and wealth exceeded expectations for what a luxury sedan could be, but near the end of its run, the Phantom started to feel a little dated. While materials and craftsmanship can be timeless, there's an expiration date on technology, and the Phantom offered few advanced driving aids. That changes for this year as the redesigned 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with a lengthy list of high-tech safety features alongside new luxury upgrades and more customization options than you can shake a stick (or door-embedded umbrella) at.

A new aluminum space frame provides the backbone of the new Phantom's architecture. Rolls says this structure not only increases stiffness and reduces weight but also, accompanied by a new air suspension and four-wheel steering, provides a more dynamic driving experience. Fret not — the Phantom is not a four-door Ferrari. A new camera system that Rolls-Royce calls "Flagbearer" reads the road at speeds up to 62 mph and readies the suspension to soak up upcoming imperfections. Rolls also claims a 10% reduction in exterior noise thanks to the new construction and additional foam layers inserted throughout.

As you might expect, the cabin of the new Phantom is even more opulent than the one in the outgoing model. Every conceivable surface is cloaked in leather, metal, glass or wood, and the dashboard adds a new design element. Dubbed "the Gallery," glass on the upper dash encases a swatch of metal that can be customized with a variety of artistic motifs. The ultra-popular Starlight headliner — which decorates the perforated-leather headliner with hundreds of LEDs to resemble the night sky — is now standard, as are a host of advanced driving aids. In short, the Phantom offers practically every piece of driving assistance tech you can think of, though adaptive cruise control and night vision are optional.

The redesigned Phantom is not only the most lavish Rolls-Royce you can get, it's also the most exclusive luxury sedan in the world. No expense has been spared in creating this mega land yacht — its buyers will expect nothing less.