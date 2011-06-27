Vehicle overview

The 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a stately, prestigious, ultra-luxury sedan and it's also one of the most customizable vehicles on the planet. Built and assembled largely by hand, this massive four-door combines relentlessly impressive workmanship and high-end materials even before you start your journey down the options list. And whether you consider lambs-wool floor mats or a cigar humidor in the glove box to be gloriously opulent or gratuitously ostentatious, there's no denying the posh excellence the Phantom can provide.

Riding in a Rolls-Royce is an experience all its own. The V12 engine isn't all that powerful in comparison to some other flagship sedans, but it still moves the nearly-three-ton sedan down the road with ease. The ride-quality and the whisper-quiet interior make for a peaceful journey regardless of the road surface while custom veneers and soft leather line nearly every inch of the interior. You'd be hard-pressed to find a nicer place to sit while you're stuck in rush-hour traffic, and the extended-wheelbase version of the Phantom has legroom to spare, even for the tallest of millionaires.

By nature of the Phantom's status it's difficult to compare it with any other car on the road, but if you feel the need to cross-shop, there are a few potential rivals worth considering. The 2015 Bentley Mulsanne feels somewhat sportier and commands a similar kind of attention, but it doesn't feel quite as chic. The 2015 Mercedes Benz S-Class is also appealing and it may seem like a bargain at around half the Phantom's price, but discerning eyes will see a significant difference in materials quality. Unquestionably, the 2015 Rolls Royce Phantom is one of the most exclusive cars currently available. For those that can afford it, it will feel pretty special.