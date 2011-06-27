Vehicle overview

Few cars on the planet command such instant recognition, prestige and respect as the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom. We are talking, after all, about the flagship of the world's most iconic ultra-luxury car brand. Debuting more than a decade ago and being the first offspring of then-new parent company BMW, the modern-day Phantom is massive not only in its dimensions, but also in its appointments, quality and style.

Those fortunate enough to ride in the Phantom will be cosseted in the finest materials available. Plush leather, hand-polished wood and lustrous metal cover everything you see and touch. After entering the car through the rear-hinged "coach" doors, backseat passengers will enjoy an abundance of legroom, especially in the extended-wheelbase version. They might even be tempted to take their shoes off so as to enjoy the added pampering of real lambswool carpets.

Yet despite its substantial size and weight, the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom is impressively swift and handles with surprising responsiveness around turns. The slightly smaller and less expensive Bentley Mulsanne feels somewhat sportier from behind the wheel, though not even the sleek Mulsanne can touch the Rolls' sense of occasion and opulence. Indeed, the Rolls-Royce Phantom remains the ultimate expression of luxury motoring, so if the world's best is what you seek, then look no farther.