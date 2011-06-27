Vehicle overview

If nothing less than the absolute finest sedan will do, the 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom is the obvious choice. That's true despite the fact that the styling has hardly changed since the car's debut in 2004, and the same V12 engine is still under the hood. Indeed, the current Phantom has been in production for longer than just about any vehicle on the market, so you might wonder if newer rivals have passed it by. But your mistake would be assuming that the big Roller has any true rivals at all.

There are plenty of executive-class luxury sedans, of course, but none on the Phantom's scale. Consider the otherwise imposing Bentley Mulsanne, for example; the Rolls is 2.5 inches wider, 4.6 inches taller and nearly a foot longer in standard-wheelbase specification. Similarly, the Bentley's objectively excellent interior materials pale by comparison, as do those of every other sedan on the market. The only real disappointment with the Phantom is its lack of world-beating acceleration; you'd think that this king of sedans would have the speed to match, but the 453-horsepower V12 needs almost 6 seconds to hit 60 mph. In this rarefied realm, that qualifies as genuinely slow.

Now, if you plan to spend most of your time in the Phantom's limousine-like rear quarters, the V12's output may be less important to you than its manners, which are impeccable. Should you want more juice, however, the new Mercedes-Maybach S600 obliges with a 523-hp turbocharged V12 for less than half the price. There's also the above-mentioned Mulsanne and its high-performance variant, the Mulsanne Speed, both of which are notably quicker than the Rolls. But for the pinnacle of automotive refinement, the 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom is still the one.