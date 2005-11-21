Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me
17 listings
- 14,120 miles
$129,900
- 22,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$111,161
- 6,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$189,995
- 23,152 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$159,990
- 13,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$155,888
- 45,026 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$107,995
- 17,433 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$189,900
- 20,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,901
- 4,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,607
- 19,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,990
- 37,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,999
- 33,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,498
- certified
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom683 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$397,888
- 8,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$450,990
- 341 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$449,995
- 5,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$419,000
- 7,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$389,900
Acquirer,11/21/2005
Upon test driving the Rolls Royce Phantom, I must say it has remarkably better handling than the Maybach 57. The car is nimble and responsive, although power is subdued for enhanced comfort. The greatest phenomenon upon my short drive is the remarkable handling of the car; the chassis mitigates its weight and bulk, providing the driver and the passengers with remarkable comfort and little body roll even in fast sharp corners. Upon intense acceleration and at high speeds, there is absolutely no noise in the cockpit and absolutely no vibration. The lack of vibration is thanks to a remarkable dual floor system, so the floor is not connected to the chassis. This is a great car.
