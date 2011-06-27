  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Phantom
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Phantoms for sale
List Price Estimate
$85,132 - $134,700
Used Phantom for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Deep Regret

Richard Smith, 02/11/2010
0 of 5 people found this review helpful

I deeply regret buying this junker. Complete waste of 300K. Even though it is superb in comfort and performance, it does not make up for the monstrous handling, the guzzling of fuel( Have to stop at nearly every single gas station, extremely annoying ) and most of all THE UGLY EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!!! I still cant believe that I bought this hunk of Junk.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Phantoms for sale

Related Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles