Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews

Richard Smith , 02/11/2010

0 of 5 people found this review helpful

I deeply regret buying this junker. Complete waste of 300K. Even though it is superb in comfort and performance, it does not make up for the monstrous handling, the guzzling of fuel( Have to stop at nearly every single gas station, extremely annoying ) and most of all THE UGLY EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!!! I still cant believe that I bought this hunk of Junk.