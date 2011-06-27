Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews
Deep Regret
Richard Smith, 02/11/2010
I deeply regret buying this junker. Complete waste of 300K. Even though it is superb in comfort and performance, it does not make up for the monstrous handling, the guzzling of fuel( Have to stop at nearly every single gas station, extremely annoying ) and most of all THE UGLY EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!!! I still cant believe that I bought this hunk of Junk.
