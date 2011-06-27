Vehicle overview

Saying the 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom is just a car is like calling Saint Peter's Basilica just a church or Bono just a singer. Somehow, those descriptors are inadequate. There are a few other ultra-premium automobiles -- notably those from Bentley and Maybach -- that similarly offer an almost shameful abundance of power and luxury. Yet they lack the aura of a Rolls, an iconic brand that commands admiration from rappers to royalty.

Naturally, any feature one could possibly want in a car is present in a Phantom. The cabin is expectedly trimmed in the finest leather, wood and polished metal trim available, yet there are other, special touches that set the Rolls apart. Even entering the car is an occasion, as the rear doors open from the center. Once seated, passengers may want to remove their shoes so as to enjoy the plush sheepskin carpets. And should Mother Nature rain on this parade, Teflon-coated umbrellas are at the ready, secreted away within the doors.

But wait, there's more. If star gazing is a passion, you may select the optional fiber-optic headliner that creates the illusion of a starry night. Other unique options include cabin privacy curtains, a trunk-mounted wine cooler and a limousine-like cabin partition. And if the massive rear seat room of the standard Phantom is somehow not enough, there is also the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model that offers an additional 10 inches of rear-seat legroom.

There is plenty of substance underneath all the glamour as well. Thanks to BMW's stewardship, the Phantom possesses performance that mostly belies its substantial size. In essence, the 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom combines traditional British charm with meticulous German engineering. From an ultra-luxury standpoint, that's pretty much a marriage made in heaven.