Used 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me
17 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,120 miles
$129,900
- 22,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$111,161
- 6,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$189,995
- 23,152 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$159,990
- 13,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$155,888
- 45,026 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$107,995
- 17,433 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$189,900
- 20,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,901
- 4,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,607
- certified
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom683 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$397,888
- 8,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$450,990
- 19,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,990
- 341 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$449,995
- 5,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$419,000
- 7,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$389,900
- 37,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,999
- 33,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,498
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Phantom searches:
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Rolls-Royce Phantom
Read recent reviews for the Rolls-Royce Phantom
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
Carlos Marrero,04/12/2007
When I finally reached the point in my life last year that I could afford one of these monsters, I jumped at the chance. This is by far and away the finest sedan I have ever owned and I have had several(S600,750il,S55 to name a few)The Phantom is an order of magnitude better. The main thing that I still can't get over is the level of comfort that Rolls has achieved with this car. On a recent road trip to Miami, I practically fell asleep driving down 95s in the middle of the day. The leather is just remarkable,as is the woodwork. While not as fast as the V-12 Germans, the car weighs 1000lbs more than the S600 and 760li. This car really hustles regardless of the extra pounds. I love it!
Related Rolls-Royce Phantom info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Audi S7 2017
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016
- Used Jaguar XJ 2013
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2016
- Used Kia Sedona 2015
- Used Kia Sedona 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2015
- Used Acura ILX 2015
- Used Cadillac CT6 2016
- Used FIAT 500e 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2013
- Used Volkswagen CC 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Frederick MD
- Used BMW X5 Shreveport LA
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Frisco TX
- Used Nissan Altima Hayward CA
- Used Ford Expedition Midland TX
- Used Ford Expedition Lexington KY
- Used Acura MDX Dallas TX
- Used Ford Expedition New York NY
- Used Subaru Forester Brooklyn NY
- Used Subaru Forester Bronx NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Oakland CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE