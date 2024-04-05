Track tested

"The Spectre lacks any drive modes, so just mash the throttle and go," Counts said. "You can disable stability control, but it's not really any quicker. There's enough traction that wheelslip is never an issue."

The initial 0-30 mph blast takes 1.8 seconds, 0-45 takes 2.8 seconds, 0-60 happens in 3.9 seconds, 0-75 is dispatched in 5.4 seconds and the quarter-mile run takes 12.0 seconds, with a trap speed of 116.3 mph.

In our braking test, the Spectre also impressed with a 104-foot stopping distance from 60 mph. To put that in perspective, that's the same result as a BMW i7 xDrive60, but the Spectre is nearly 500 pounds heavier. The Spectre — shod in Pirelli P Zero Elect summer tires — also pulled off a 0.94 g on our 200-foot-diameter skidpad, which isn't as good as the aforementioned i7 (0.97 g) but is still better than what we expected. Remember, the Spectre isn't a sports car. Like, at all.