Michael Cantu became an automotive enthusiast at an early age as one of those kids who could name just about every car on the road. After flipping cars for fun and dabbling in auto sales, Michael moved to Los Angeles to pursue his automotive dreams.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a full-size luxury sedan that provides an almost endless amount of unmatched comfort and luxury. It's the brand's flagship model and it's unlike anything else in the market. The Phantom's many one-of-a-kind features, extensive customization options and unsurpassed build quality help justify the sky-high price tag. This vehicle is not designed to be driven by the wealthy elite of the world, but instead, to be chauffeured in.

There aren't any significant updates for 2021. But as is typically the case, the luxury automaker has created some one-off models and a limited-production series. One-off models include the Koa Phantom, which incorporates Koa wood, a rare tree species only found on the Hawaiian islands, and the Phantom Oribe, a Phantom designed in collaboration with Hermès. The Phantom Tempus Collection is limited to 20 examples and has a design that Rolls-Royce was inspired by "time, astronomical phenomena and the infinite reaches of the universe." So, yeah, try to top that.

A few other automakers do try. The Bentley Flying Spur is the Phantom's closest rival, and it offers similar levels of comfort, luxury and customization. Another is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, although it's not as exclusive as the Phantom. There's appeal to all three cars, but there's no debating that the Phantom is one of the most extravagant production vehicles in the world.