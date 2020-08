Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me

Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom? This is it. This is a Spirit Of Ecstasy Centenary edition, 1 of 100 ever made! You really have to see this car in person! This Rolls-Royce includes: SPIRIT OF ECSTASY CENTENARY // IPOD AUDIO INTEGRATION // FRONT & REAR CAMERA SYSTEM // CHROME-PLATED VISIBLE EXHAUST PIPES // THEATER CONFIGURATION FOR LOUNGE SEATS // THICKER STEERING WHEEL // *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA681S50BUX09208

Stock: U19473

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-16-2019