2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Lady Flies Electric

What's powering the Spectre?

The Spectre has electric motors sourced from BMW that are used front and rear. Combined they make 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. They're fed by a battery with a capacity of more than 100 kWh. The battery uses the same chemistry as the one in the BMW iX M60 but is a different shape. There's as yet no quoted time for DC fast charging, although if we look at the BMW, it should peak around 200 kW if you can find a charger that powerful.

Rolls-Royce says it expects the Spectre to have an estimated range of 320 miles on a full charge. That's by using the WLTP standard used in Europe. EPA estimates are always a little different, but a range of around 300 miles seems plausible to us.

That power has a three-ton car to shift, so acceleration won't snap your neck. This is not the car for drag-strip battles with a Tesla S. The quoted time for a sprint from 0 to 60 mph is 4.4 seconds. But a Rolls-Royce isn't about violence; the powertrain will be calibrated to allow drivers to move almost imperceptibly from rest and into the traffic. "Waftability," the company calls it. The captain will have to issue a stern command from the bridge before the ship goes full-steam ahead. But when it does, performance will be imperious.

How does the Spectre drive?

We've yet to drive the Spectre but we do know chassis technology is a strong point. Four-wheel steering is aimed at improving both agility in tight areas and stability at speed. It also has air springs, sophisticated active stabilizer bars and adaptive dampers to provide the best of both ride comfort and handling composure. A forward-facing camera reads the road for curves and bumps and prepares the chassis systems accordingly.