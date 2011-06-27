Vehicle overview

From royalty to hip-hop tycoons, the rarefied air of ultra-premium luxury sedans exists for those scant few buyers with pockets deep enough and a lifestyle opulent enough to demand a bespoke automobile like none other on the road. Up here in these luxuriant altitudes, there are but two choices: the Maybach and the 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom, both of which start at a price that's at least $80,000 more than the Bentley Arnage and the average American home. However, while the Maybach looks and feels like the nicest Mercedes-Benz ever conceived, it is the iconic silhouette cast by the regal Rolls, combined with its refined BMW engineering and truly special cabin, that make it like absolutely nothing else.

As you'd imagine, most of the features expected in "regular" luxury sedans are found in the 2008 Phantom, but it's the great many special touches that set the Rolls-Royce apart. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament lowers neatly into the imposing chrome grille when the car is locked to prevent the lovely flying lady from getting nicked. The RR logos on the wheel hubs stay stationary while the rest of the wheels spin. The rear doors not only open rearward (Rolls prefers "coach doors" to the more common "suicide" moniker), allowing for a more graceful ingress and egress, they also hide away Teflon-coated umbrellas. Various optional and customization features include an infinite color selection, personalized monogram seat stitching, cabin curtains, a trunk-mounted wine cooler and a humidor. Finally, the new-for-2008 "Starlight Headliner" utilizes fiber-optic lights to create the illusion of twinkling stars. It's a $7,200 option, but sheer novelty alone makes it worth every penny.

Although the Phantom provides one of the largest backseats of anything on four wheels, the extended-wheelbase or "EWB" model packs on an additional 10 inches of extra length and rear-seat legroom. Since it rings the register at $52,150 more than the "regular" Phantom, you'll be paying $5,215 per additional inch. Sure, you could purchase a Porsche Boxster for that price, but the extra stretch-out space should come in handy when the time comes to take Yao Ming out for brunch. And should you be utilizing the EWB as the world's finest limousine, Rolls-Royce offers an optional partition bedecked in leather, veneer, glass and an analog clock.

Unlike past Rolls-Royce motor cars, the new Phantom line no longer relies solely upon its name and image, whilst the rest of the car is engineered to specs established when the Queen was still in her 30s. Meticulous engineering by BMW has created an automobile that perfectly blends the virtues of a modern German car with the style and panache expected of a classic British luxury cruiser. It makes the Bentley Arnage seem technologically Jurassic by comparison, and the Maybach look ordinary. Even in such rarefied air, there is still nothing quite like the 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom.