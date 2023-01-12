Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac's first electric car — the Lyriq — is just starting to hit dealer showrooms now, but we already have an eye toward Caddy's next EV. And it's a showstopper.

The Cadillac Celestiq is an ultra-sleek sedan that Caddy hopes will reignite the "Standard of the World" reputation that has eluded GM's luxury arm for some time. The Celestiq's world-class interior wraps four passengers in absolute comfort, with groundbreaking features that include a full glass roof with customizable opacity at each corner, a dashboard-spanning digital display, and the next step in GM's automated driving tech, dubbed Ultra Cruise — which will bring hands-free driving to city streets. A two-motor setup with roughly 600 horsepower and about 300 miles of range will be standard, but most other details will be customized as the prospective owner works with a Cadillac concierge to create a tailored, one-of-a-kind EV.

If all this sounds expensive, that's because it is. The Celestiq is expect to cost north of $300,000, making it easily the priciest Caddy in the automaker's history.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The quintessential American sports car is adding electrification to its powertrain secret sauce. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will not only include a hybrid component to boost output, but it is also expected to feature all-wheel drive to help put the power down. We don't have a complete picture of the E-Ray at the moment, but the sometimes-silent sports car will be officially unveiled on January 17.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

After years of churning out variants of decade-old cars, Dodge is finally — finally — updating the lineup with something new and exciting. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews Dodge's first electric vehicle, due sometime in 2024. Dodge has already touted the potential powertrain lineup, which ranges between 455 and 670 horsepower. And lest the Brotherhood of Muscle grunt in disapproval at the idea of some kind of whiny ee-vee, the SRT Concept features a synthetic sound amplifier capable of producing 126 decibels of "exhaust noise," or roughly the same as the SRT Hellcat.

Ford Mustang

While Ford — and indeed, the rest of the automotive world — is slowly transitioning to EVs, the Blue Oval still sees plenty of life in good, old-fashioned internal combustion. The 2024 Ford Mustang will mark the debut of the seventh-generation pony car, and though it's closely related to the current model, a number of updates inside and out may prove to be transformative. For this generation's first year, the Mustang will continue to be driven by either a turbocharged four-cylinder or naturally aspirated V8, both with more power than comparable 2023 engines. New tech and features make the 2024 Mustang more livable day to day, while the new Dark Horse models bolster the coupe's track credentials. Look for the new Mustang at dealer lots this summer, with more potent versions to follow over the coming years.

Ford Ranger

The current Ford Ranger had already been on sale in other markets years before it came to our shores in 2019 — meaning that even though Ford's midsize pickup was new for us, it was already quite old. Thankfully, Ford revealed a new global Ranger in late 2021, and sales started overseas last year. All signs point to Ford bringing the new Ranger to the U.S. for the 2024 model year. We think it can't come soon enough, as today's Ranger isn't terribly impressive. Expect the 2024 Ranger to sport a tougher, boxier design, a tech-focused interior, and increased towing and hauling capacities. We'd also be surprised if Ford didn't bring the Ranger Raptor and its turbocharged V6 along for the ride.

Honda Civic Type R

When Honda introduced the 11th-generation Civic for the 2022 model year, one version was curiously absent from the lineup: the high-performance Type R. Turns out Honda was just keeping its hottest Civic under wraps for a little while longer. The Honda Civic Type R returns for 2023, with a new, more mature look that is sure to draw fewer disapproving scowls than before. Under the hood, however, the 2023 Type R owes much to its predecessor. The turbocharged four-cylinder returns — with modest gains of 9 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque for a total of 315 hp and 310 lb-ft — as do a standard limited-slip differential and trick front suspension. Think of it more as an evolution rather than a revolution.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

We think the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the finest electric cars on the market, so when we heard that Hyundai was prepping an even hotter version, our interest was piqued. Hyundai hasn't officially unveiled the Ioniq 5 N, but we have seen camouflaged prototypes testing on racetracks and public roads. So no design, equipment or powertrain specs yet. But corporate cousin Kia does make a 576-horsepower version of its Ioniq 5 equivalent, the EV6. We'll leave it at that.

Meyers Manx 2.0

Bruce F. Meyers began modifying Volkswagen Beetles back in the mid-1960s, and the fruit of his labor, dubbed the Meyers Manx, launched the dune buggy craze. He eventually sold his company to an investment firm, which is resurrecting the nameplate to create an EV dune buggy called the Meyers Manx 2.0. Perhaps referring to its two seats and zero doors, this electric runabout isn't for everyone. But with a claimed 300 miles of range and 0-60 mph acceleration of around 4.5 seconds, the Meyers Manx 2.0 does pack enough practicality and performance to get you quickly from beach party to beach party along the Southern California coast.

Morgan Super 3

UK-based Morgan Motor Co. has been building vehicles for over a hundred years but had limited success in the U.S. It wasn't until the Morgan 3 Wheeler debuted in 2012 that Americans gave the boutique manufacturer major notice. The Morgan Super 3 is the newest version of that vehicle, which features two wheels up front and a single wheel in the rear. Power comes from a Ford-sourced 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that makes a modest 117 horsepower. But given the Morgan Super 3's featherweight construction, the little roadster can sprint to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce will bring EVs into the ultra luxury space when it releases the Spectre later this year. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a large coupe, with a profile not unlike that of the Rolls-Royce Wraith. Underneath, however, the Spectre is all-new, starting with the all-aluminum architecture that incorporates the battery into the vehicle's structure. Both provide a stiff, solid backbone that could actually make this Rolls-Royce feel ... dare we say ... sporty? Power comes from dual motors that produce 577 horsepower combined, and range estimates are around the 300-mile mark. But the opulent interior is undoubtedly the highlight. Rolls' showstopping Starlight headliner now extends to the doors, the dashboard now features a backlit section and Rolls is expanding the buyer-tailored commission sheet to new heights. We're going to have to buy a new suit just to drive one.

Tesla Cybertruck

Will the Tesla Cybertruck launch this year? Nope. How about in 2024? It's anybody's guess as to when Elon and Co. will finally unleash the angular truck that was first supposed to begin deliveries in 2021. Until then, Silicon Valley tech bros who got a little too into Cyberpunk 2077 are going to have to wait a little longer for their god-king to release the perennially promised electric pickup.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen has been teasing its Microbus revival for what seems like forever, and buyers looking for a true electric minivan will have to continue exercising patience. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz isn't due until summer next year — just in time to throw a few surfboards onto the neon yellow cruiser's luggage rack. However, the base model's 201-horsepower single-motor drivetrain means you'll be exercising patience when accelerating on the road, too. Our tune might change after sampling a U.S.-spec model, but we anticipate suggesting buyers wait even longer for the more robust 300-hp version coming later down the line.