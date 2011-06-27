Vehicle overview

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a car like St. Peter's Basilica is a church. Or the Titanic was a boat. Or a five-tiered wedding cake is a dessert. In other words, owning a Rolls-Royce isn't like owning any other car, even compared to Ferraris or Bentleys. Ask anyone and they'll probably tell you that the king of the automotive world wears a majestic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament atop its chrome radiator-style grille. If you've reached this level of automotive purchase, congratulations. You won't be disappointed.

As you can likely imagine, most of the creature comforts expected in regular luxury sedans are present in the Phantom, but it's the countless special touches that set Rolls-Royce apart. Every surface is covered in leather, adorned in veneer or fashioned from chrome. The carpets are made of deep-pile sheepskin that makes you want to wear stockings. That Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament disappears into the grille when the car is locked to prevent the flying lady from being kidnapped by hoodlums. And the RR logos in the 21-inch wheels don't spin when you're driving, so they're constantly on display for gawking passers-by.

But wait, there's more. The rear doors not only open rearward to allow for a more graceful egress; they also house hidden Teflon-coated umbrellas. There's the optional fiber-optic headliner that creates the illusion of a starry night. Then there are the countless customization options, from cabin curtains and an infinite color palette to a trunk-mounted wine cooler and full cabin partition. Heck, Rolls-Royce would probably be happy to set you up with an onboard butler named Godfrey.

There are actually two Phantom sedans. The regular-wheelbase model boasts one of the largest backseats on four wheels, but for those who desire even more space, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model packs on an additional 10 inches of rear-seat legroom. Sure, you could buy a Porsche Boxster S and an 82-inch TV for the $70,000 those 10 extra inches cost you, but you'll certainly be happy you took the plunge when the time inevitably comes to take Shaq and Yao Ming out to Mortons. Whichever Phantom you choose, you'll enjoy the same potent V12 engine and a meticulously engineered chassis that soaks up bumps like an A1 Abrams tank tracking through a field of ant hills.

So many past Rolls-Royce motor cars relied solely on the company's hallowed name, which tended to be attached to products engineered when Prince Charles was but a wee lad. Thanks to parent company BMW's prudent stewardship, the 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a thoroughly modern union of meticulous German engineering and iconic British panache. It makes the new Bentley Mulsanne look like an homage and the Maybach seem like just another car. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is oh-so-much more.