Used 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this special, rare 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan with aftermarket Forgiato wheels wheels ! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls-Royce Phantom but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Phantom at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom include: Aftermarket Wheels (Forgiato) Walnut Burr Veneer Front & Rear Camera System Personalized Illuminted Tread Plates Sunroof Wood Interior Accents Wood Door Panels Rear View Camera Parking Sensors Power Everything AND MORE! This amazing 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a Blue Velvet exterior with a Seashell interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom is a 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle. No accident or damage history, and is waiting to take YOU CAN OWN THIS 2013 ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM FOR $1541 A MONTH WITH $36,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE! PAYMENTS ARE ADVERTISED AT 6.5% AT 144 MONTHS! Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA681S57DUX72907

Stock: X72907

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-08-2020