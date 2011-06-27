Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,839
|$7,410
|$8,399
|Clean
|$5,507
|$6,980
|$7,890
|Average
|$4,844
|$6,120
|$6,871
|Rough
|$4,181
|$5,260
|$5,852
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,283
|$6,497
|$7,268
|Clean
|$4,983
|$6,120
|$6,827
|Average
|$4,383
|$5,366
|$5,945
|Rough
|$3,782
|$4,613
|$5,064
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,082
|$11,934
|$13,123
|Clean
|$9,510
|$11,242
|$12,327
|Average
|$8,365
|$9,857
|$10,735
|Rough
|$7,219
|$8,473
|$9,143
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,739
|$10,208
|$11,155
|Clean
|$8,243
|$9,616
|$10,478
|Average
|$7,250
|$8,431
|$9,125
|Rough
|$6,258
|$7,247
|$7,772
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,610
|$12,178
|$13,199
|Clean
|$10,008
|$11,472
|$12,399
|Average
|$8,803
|$10,059
|$10,798
|Rough
|$7,598
|$8,646
|$9,196
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,824
|$16,994
|$19,004
|Clean
|$13,039
|$16,008
|$17,851
|Average
|$11,468
|$14,037
|$15,546
|Rough
|$9,898
|$12,065
|$13,241
Estimated values
2009 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,455
|$7,703
|$8,502
|Clean
|$6,089
|$7,256
|$7,986
|Average
|$5,355
|$6,362
|$6,955
|Rough
|$4,622
|$5,469
|$5,923