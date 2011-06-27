  1. Home
Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.
Gross weight6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • GTS Red
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut/Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/65R Z tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
