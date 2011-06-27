Used 2004 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
Caution! It's a 12 Year-old Sports Car
I recently bought a 2004 S model. It is a really great performing roadster and by far the most comfortable sports car I've owned, and I've owned a dozen of various makes. This car is way faster than most people need and handles like it is on the proverbial rails. The quality of the fit and finish is very high. I'm posting here mainly to advise folks considering one to remember the reason they have depreciated so much from their original price: a successful class action lawsuit against Porsche. The mechanical failure rate of the engine in this model may be as high as 8%. The main thing that causes the engine to be destroyed is the Intermediate Shaft Bearing, which has several design flaws. It frequently fails without warning. The cost of a rebuilt motor, installed, is between $15,000 and $19,000; equal to or more than the car is worth. Fortunately, the bearing can be replaced for about $1,600, or about $2,600 with a new clutch at the same time. If you're going to buy this model Porsche, plan on making the repair soon after the purchase.
Amazing car to drive
I've had a Mitsubishi GS, SRT, Turbo charged Passat among others. Even though the others were brand new or close to it when bought, I traded my 2008 Passat for a 2004 Boxster S and cannot be happier. It is a blast to drive, super super fast. Not as fast as the M3 or Vette I test drove, but way more of a head turner. Top down is sick. It's quite the pick and the engine sounds sweet. It is quite the head turner, a blast to drive, and my daily driver. Just could not drive a 4 door to work anymore.
like no other...period!
There are many 2-seater convertibles out there for a variety of prices...most are more affordable than the Porsche Boxster...but none are more fun to own and drive! This vehicle handles incredibly and although it has sufficient power for our taste...the "S" version should provide sufficient power for the most decerning enthusiast. While the Corvettes are slightly faster to 60 mph...you don't get there in as classy a car as the German Porsche. The Bose sound system is exceptional as well....making the entire top down experience something to look forward to everytime we take it for a drive. There is no substitute!
I Love My 2004 Boxster!
I have owned multiple foreign and domestic sports cars and have never owned a vehicle that gives me such pleasure to drive as my carrara white 2004 Porsche Boxster! This car was designed as a modern version of the Porsche 550 Spyder of the 1950s and it is a blast to drive as I'm sure that car was/is. It has the technology to make even long drives comfortable and the Bose sound system is the best I have ever heard (home or in a car. It even beats my 2007 BMW 335i Harmon Kardon system). This car gets looks everywhere I go and rightly so-It is a beauty. I would strongly encourage anyone to purchase this car-you won't regret it!
Definition of a sports car...
Not only does this car handle incredibly, it fits any driver like a glove and provides them with a much better "feel for the road" than any huge, SUV will ever be able to do. The plain black interior, when accented with aluminum pedals and gauge bezels, is so stunning, that many of my car "afficionado" friends have said it looks better than most other over-blown sports cars. I think for 2005 they're over doing the interiors of the Porsches....too much luxury...not enough "sports car"! Definately get the Pirelli P-Zero tire combination. Its the best. Its hard to beat a Boxster if you want to drive a modern version of a throwback to the past! Well done Porsche...how can you top this car?
