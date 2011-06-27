Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,419
|$3,001
|$3,327
|Clean
|$2,164
|$2,689
|$2,981
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,065
|$2,289
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,442
|$1,596
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,274
|$2,500
|Clean
|$1,675
|$2,038
|$2,240
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,565
|$1,720
|Rough
|$884
|$1,092
|$1,200
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$2,249
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,016
|$2,201
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,548
|$1,690
|Rough
|$889
|$1,081
|$1,179
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,290
|$2,592
|$2,765
|Clean
|$2,049
|$2,323
|$2,477
|Average
|$1,565
|$1,784
|$1,902
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,245
|$1,327