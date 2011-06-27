Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews
Car that wont stop
I have a 2005 gp that now has 361000 miles that has given me many years of use. If you take care of the 3800 V6 you will get your money back in return.
Fun Car
This is the thrid Grand Prix I have owned and I love it as with the rest of them. They are very dependable, comfortable, and sporty. The handling is wonderful and it drives better than any other car in its class.
Rocky Start for a 19yo second car.
I bought this car in December from GM with $64,000kms and it did well for the first 1500kms (so I thought). The car was sitting on the dealers lot for months and as a result the calipers seized and wore out my pads and rotors. I ended up having to replace front and rear calipers, rotors and pads in the first 2 months I had the car. Once that was done I haven't had any more trouble with the car. It is a awesome car to drive, Lots of power, Handles excellent, and the it turns many heads. I LOVE the interior of the car, It's not boring like the impala or century, The car as of aug has 96,000 kms and I am taking a road trip with friends of around 10,000kms and I have no fear of it failing.
Safe, Fast, Dependable
This car was my first car, and I drove it with pride until the day that it saved the life of myself and two other passengers. Rounding a sharp corner at night, I found myself approaching a fallen tree across the road. I swerved to avoid the tree and ended up on the embankment hitting another tree at about 45 MPH. Airbags deployed, but nobody was hurt. The car was extremely safe, and was an absolute blast to drive, with amazing handling and performance for a sedan. I am definitely looking into buying another Grand Prix, perhaps this time with a supercharger!
Lots of fun
I purchased my GTP this month from my company. It has been my company car for four years and I've now put 117,000 on the clock and still a sweet ride without any major issues.
