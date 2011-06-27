Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$880
|$1,453
|$1,766
|Clean
|$774
|$1,281
|$1,557
|Average
|$562
|$937
|$1,140
|Rough
|$350
|$594
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,472
|$1,766
|Clean
|$823
|$1,298
|$1,557
|Average
|$597
|$950
|$1,140
|Rough
|$372
|$602
|$722