Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 3.1 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Rated At 29 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $1995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, 925-455-6666, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2WJ52M8SF273793

Stock: 273793

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-13-2019