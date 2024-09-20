- Nissan's smallest sedan starts at $18,330 including destination, making it the only 2025 model-year vehicle that costs less than $20,000.
- The subcompact Versa includes a comprehensive driver assistance suite as standard.
- Three oil changes in the first two years are now included in the price.
The 2025 Nissan Versa Is America's Cheapest Car
For the 2025 model year, the Nissan Versa is the only new car you can buy for less than $20,000
The 2025 Nissan Versa is officially the least expensive car you can buy in the U.S., following the death of the Mitsubishi Mirage. If you want a simple, basic subcompact car to get around town with smartphone connectivity, lots of safety features and excellent fuel economy, the Versa is the only way to get all of that for less than $20,000.
Nissan announced full pricing for the 2025 Versa on Friday, and fans of a good deal will be happy to know the little four-door starts at a wallet-friendly $18,330, including a $1,140 destination charge. To put that in perspective, Edmunds data shows the average new car in the U.S. as of June 2024 cost $47,616; that means the Versa is more than 2.5 times cheaper than average. Nissan produces three models with starting prices of less than $25,000, including the Versa, Sentra and Kicks.
There are scant year-over-year changes that set the 2025 Versa apart from last year's model. Nissan added LED headlights for the S and SV models as standard and threw in three free oil changes in the first two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first).
In Edmunds’ review of the 2024 Versa, we said the sedan offered higher-quality materials than its rivals in the subcompact class. While the econo-sedan is powered by a modest 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque that doesn’t provide a lot of excitement, the handling is solid and it’s easy to whip the diminutive car into a parking space without issue. Plus, you can get the Versa S with a manual transmission.
The Versa's fuel economy is stellar. With the continuously variable automatic transmission, the EPA says you should see 35 mpg combined. When we tested the 2024 Versa, we achieved an average of 41.1 mpg, far surpassing its EPA-estimated capabilities.
Every 2025 Versa includes lane departure warning, rear automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, and auto emergency braking with pedestrian assist as standard equipment. All in, the top-of-the-line Versa SR — which adds rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control, plus heated seats, an extra USB port and a Wi-Fi hotspot — costs just $22,330. Even fully loaded, that's an excellent value.