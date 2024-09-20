Skip to main content

The 2025 Nissan Versa Is America's Cheapest Car

For the 2025 model year, the Nissan Versa is the only new car you can buy for less than $20,000

2025 Nissan Versa front 3/4
  written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • Nissan's smallest sedan starts at $18,330 including destination, making it the only 2025 model-year vehicle that costs less than $20,000.
  • The subcompact Versa includes a comprehensive driver assistance suite as standard.
  • Three oil changes in the first two years are now included in the price.

The 2025 Nissan Versa is officially the least expensive car you can buy in the U.S., following the death of the Mitsubishi Mirage. If you want a simple, basic subcompact car to get around town with smartphone connectivity, lots of safety features and excellent fuel economy, the Versa is the only way to get all of that for less than $20,000.

Nissan announced full pricing for the 2025 Versa on Friday, and fans of a good deal will be happy to know the little four-door starts at a wallet-friendly $18,330, including a $1,140 destination charge. To put that in perspective, Edmunds data shows the average new car in the U.S. as of June 2024 cost $47,616; that means the Versa is more than 2.5 times cheaper than average. Nissan produces three models with starting prices of less than $25,000, including the Versa, Sentra and Kicks.

2025 Nissan Versa rear

There are scant year-over-year changes that set the 2025 Versa apart from last year's model. Nissan added LED headlights for the S and SV models as standard and threw in three free oil changes in the first two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first).

In Edmunds’ review of the 2024 Versa, we said the sedan offered higher-quality materials than its rivals in the subcompact class. While the econo-sedan is powered by a modest 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque that doesn’t provide a lot of excitement, the handling is solid and it’s easy to whip the diminutive car into a parking space without issue. Plus, you can get the Versa S with a manual transmission.

2025 Nissan Versa interior

The Versa's fuel economy is stellar. With the continuously variable automatic transmission, the EPA says you should see 35 mpg combined. When we tested the 2024 Versa, we achieved an average of 41.1 mpg, far surpassing its EPA-estimated capabilities.

Every 2025 Versa includes lane departure warning, rear automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, and auto emergency braking with pedestrian assist as standard equipment. All in, the top-of-the-line Versa SR — which adds rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control, plus heated seats, an extra USB port and a Wi-Fi hotspot — costs just $22,330. Even fully loaded, that's an excellent value.

Kristin Shaw

Steven Ewing edited by

