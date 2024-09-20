The 2025 Nissan Versa Is America's Cheapest Car

The 2025 Nissan Versa is officially the least expensive car you can buy in the U.S., following the death of the Mitsubishi Mirage. If you want a simple, basic subcompact car to get around town with smartphone connectivity, lots of safety features and excellent fuel economy, the Versa is the only way to get all of that for less than $20,000.

Nissan announced full pricing for the 2025 Versa on Friday, and fans of a good deal will be happy to know the little four-door starts at a wallet-friendly $18,330, including a $1,140 destination charge. To put that in perspective, Edmunds data shows the average new car in the U.S. as of June 2024 cost $47,616; that means the Versa is more than 2.5 times cheaper than average. Nissan produces three models with starting prices of less than $25,000, including the Versa, Sentra and Kicks.