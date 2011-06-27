Used 2017 Nissan Titan S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
S Convenience and Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
All-Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
vinyl/clothyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length228.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9730 lbs.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Gross weight7120 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload1940 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magnetic Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
