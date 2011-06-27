Used 2017 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

2017 Titan 5.6L SV - Smooth, Comfortable & Quiet Robert , 10/01/2017 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful TWO YEAR UPDATE: The Titan performs well towing our new travel trailer. The trailer is 5,400 lbs, so it's an easy pull for the Titan, even in the mountains of West Virginia. The only warranty item has been to replace the alternator. The service manager said this was the only alternator he had ever replaced in a Titan under warranty. No other issues; I remain very happy with the purchase of the Nissan Titan. 2017 First Impressions: My standard for a new truck was to match the comfort and smoothness of my 2007 Chevy Avalanche. I test drove all of the half-tons and selected the Titan. The truck delivers a quiet ride with a muted V-8 growl and smooth shifting under power. The suspension is well tuned for a truck, delivering a highway ride that is second-to-none. At the SV trim level - comprising the majority of Titan sales - the Comfort and Convenience Package provides most of the options drivers want: 8-way adjustable, heated seats; blind spot warning system; rear camera, running boards, and Class IV hitch with 4/7 pin wiring. Though I liked many features about the Silverado as well, Nissan's 5 year / 100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty tipped the scale to the Titan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love it Tim Mcmillen , 11/23/2017 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned several recent F-150s and 2013 and up Suburbans ( ALSO OWN A 2017 LT SUBURBAN CURRENTLY . So i feel i can give a fair and accurate opinion on the titan. Absolutely love the looks and not many of them on the road. I get the occasional WTF look is that from the big 3 Truck guys. V8 is amazing! Power to spare. MPG has been around 15 hoping it better as it breaks in more ....maybe...Transmission is very good not super smooth. a little busy/ hesitant in the lower gears up until 30-35 MPH . VERY VERY SLIGHT I MUST SAY. Really hate the 26 gallon fuel tank. That's unacceptable in a full size truck. Infotainment system is yes a little dated and small. But works great. Plenty of USB ports and 12 volt outlets. Would love the option of a longer bed on the crew cab Like Ford offers. 5 year /100K warranty is awesome. Drives great on the road. can cruise all day 75-80 MPH on the freeway. Engineers definitely spent time and got the ride right. To my horror i almost drove straight to Costco from the dealer to remove the OE "General" tires. However they are surprisingly very very good. Would buy Nissan again in a second. Look folks they have spent BIG money/ time on this truck / product and its evident. big 3 have been doing trucks since FOREVER. I assure you for a half ton it merits a look. Performance Report Abuse

Just an overall awesome set of wheels Brian Terk , 01/05/2017 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful For starters keep in mind that I'm 44 years old and have owned multiple trucks from multiple manufacturers, I'm not a "must buy this or that brand guy." The truck is too new to measure reliability yet, but Nissan gives you piece of mind with its standard bumper to bumper 5 year 100k warranty. What I love most about this truck is that nothing stands out, what do I mean by that? SV with convenience package has everything I need. The seats are ridiculously comfortable, the power is more than expected, the curb appeal is 2nd to none, the standard features do what they're supposed to with no awkward controls. Everything just blends, operates and does what I expect it to and this truck is second none. Props to Nissan for a job well done! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Titan vs Old Titan Rooster , 03/22/2017 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I had the older version Titan so I tried for the newer version Titan. 6 months in these are my opinions. At first I thought exterior looks were hands down Old Titan but after driving it I give the new bold, big look a tick under the Old Titan. Interior wise hands down goes to the New Titan. Spacious, lots of storage, comfortable all the way around, materials are great, layout is great just flows with you. Electronic wise the New Titan is upgraded but still has some of the bluetooth glitches occasionally and USB work great if you have an iPod or iPhone. But still has the Rockford Fosgate system that is way better than the Old Titan. I did have to replace front sonar sensor only after 2 months of owning. So I call it a draw. Power wise the new V8 dusts the old V8 and I thought that was a strong motor. The 7 speed tranny takes a little getting use to. Towing is off the chain and 4WD is a beast. Reality hurts when it comes to MPG, but my Old titan wasn't much better. I drive a mixed run of city and hwy and typically every tank of gas is 16.5 to 17.2 depending on if I drive more than the other. I have taken it on multiple road trips and it is by far a better ride, and power than the Old Titan. My only serious grip is that the New Titan does not turn sharp and is awkward in tight spaces where as my Old Titan never had these issues. Overall I recommend it over Tundra, Ram for sure. Just a simple test drive puts it over these two easy. I have driven a 2017 F150 and Silverado 4WD, in my opinion, Titan is very comparable to the F150, maybe a tick above in some cases but a tick below in others, but both of these fall a little short of the Silverado, which right now is top gun in this class. My deal came to financing, in which Nissan had the upper hand. It really is an opinion based, drive them, go from there. The New Titan has definetly come along way. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse