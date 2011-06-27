  1. Home
2009 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,869$5,113$5,861
Clean$3,546$4,692$5,377
Average$2,900$3,849$4,408
Rough$2,254$3,007$3,439
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,757$5,085$5,882
Clean$3,443$4,666$5,396
Average$2,816$3,828$4,423
Rough$2,188$2,990$3,451
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,126$4,319$5,034
Clean$2,865$3,963$4,618
Average$2,343$3,252$3,786
Rough$1,821$2,540$2,953
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,897$3,982$4,632
Clean$2,655$3,654$4,249
Average$2,171$2,997$3,483
Rough$1,687$2,341$2,717
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,588$4,940$5,750
Clean$3,288$4,533$5,274
Average$2,689$3,718$4,324
Rough$2,090$2,904$3,373
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,237$4,487$5,235
Clean$2,967$4,117$4,802
Average$2,426$3,378$3,937
Rough$1,885$2,638$3,071
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,976$3,741$4,204
Clean$2,728$3,433$3,857
Average$2,231$2,816$3,162
Rough$1,734$2,200$2,467
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,104$4,263$4,958
Clean$2,845$3,912$4,548
Average$2,327$3,209$3,729
Rough$1,808$2,507$2,909
2009 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,897$5,403$6,303
Clean$3,572$4,957$5,782
Average$2,921$4,067$4,740
Rough$2,270$3,177$3,698
2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,092$4,256$4,954
Clean$2,834$3,905$4,544
Average$2,317$3,204$3,725
Rough$1,801$2,503$2,906
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,654 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,654 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,654 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Altima ranges from $1,687 to $4,632, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.