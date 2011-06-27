Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,490
|$5,968
|$7,127
|Clean
|$4,300
|$5,708
|$6,799
|Average
|$3,921
|$5,187
|$6,144
|Rough
|$3,541
|$4,667
|$5,489
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,264
|$5,676
|$6,782
|Clean
|$4,083
|$5,429
|$6,471
|Average
|$3,723
|$4,934
|$5,847
|Rough
|$3,363
|$4,439
|$5,224
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,283
|$6,992
|$8,333
|Clean
|$5,060
|$6,687
|$7,950
|Average
|$4,613
|$6,078
|$7,184
|Rough
|$4,167
|$5,468
|$6,418
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,971
|$6,605
|$7,886
|Clean
|$4,761
|$6,317
|$7,523
|Average
|$4,341
|$5,741
|$6,798
|Rough
|$3,921
|$5,165
|$6,073