Used 2012 Nissan Juke for Sale Near Me

- 111,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,270$1,642 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2012 Nissan Juke SL 4D Sport Utility Gy CVT with Xtronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9CT113166
Stock: U3521T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 118,299 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,993$1,501 Below Market
Ganley Buick GMC - Strongsville / Ohio
SUNROOF/MOONROOF, AWD. Chrome Silver 2012 Nissan Juke SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V *We Deliver! From our Floor to your Door! With Ganley Buick GMC you can buy online! Email - chat - phone - Face-time - text and we will deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door! IT'S THAT EASY! (*Restrictions apply - see dealer for details) 25/30 City/Highway MPG This vehicle is available for test drive most days, but to confirm availability please call us at (440)238-5600. For most recently updated pricing and to view other vehicles in our inventory please visit our website. www.GanleyBuickGMC.com Our family run dealership offers a friendly, inviting atmosphere with a staff equipped to helpfully guide you through your vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV1CT112206
Stock: 6153T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 67,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,995$1,784 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
7/23/2020 1:02:36 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MVXCT125875
Stock: 125875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,000$1,302 Below Market
Dee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Anaconda / Montana
**The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers. All consumers qualify for Dee Low Price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV4CT108635
Stock: 20T-106A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 110,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,495$993 Below Market
Smith Motors - Decatur / Alabama
Financing Assistance Available Visit Smith Motors LLC online at www.smithmotorsautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 1-888-904-6650 today to schedule your test drive. Financing Assistance Available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MRXCT113146
Stock: 113146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,363 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995
JapanDrift.net - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9CT107027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,898 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,291$925 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD CALL 480-354-2510 ASK FOR DEE OR JAMES WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST MESA AZ 85207 The Nissan Juke is a small, five-seat crossover with distinctive, fun styling, sharp performance and decent cargo space. Those who appreciate unique design and don't mind standing out should love it. It's a great car for running errands around town, hauling boxes, jumping in and out, parking in tight places. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Push Button Start, Black Leather Interior with Heated Seats, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Back Up Camera, 17 Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Blue Tooth and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (184RRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR7CT107966
Stock: C7966RRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,305 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! S trim, SAPPHIRE BLACK exterior and Black interior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Nissan S with SAPPHIRE BLACK exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 5600 RPM*. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT: "An excellent turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides good acceleration. Handling is carlike." -CarAndDriver.com. WHY BUY FROM US: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV9CT109327
Stock: J104431K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 88,045 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV4CT124317
Stock: 124317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$1,355 Below Market
TJ Motors - New London / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV4CT108151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$599 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2012 Nissan JUKE SV Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!SUNROOF! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!2012 Nissan JUKE is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2012 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of this feisty hatchback.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lively performance - sporty handling - comfortable front seats - available all-wheel drive - reasonably priced.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV7CT110928
Stock: 11-3688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,550$503 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Features include: AWD, Leather, Navigation, Recent Trade, Moonroof, SiriusXM, Remote Entry.This 2012 Nissan JUKE SL features a Cayenne Red exterior and a Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Nissan JUKE SL includes Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 30.0 highway, 25.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Nissan JUKE contact Kings Honda before this Nissan is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5CT109308
Stock: CT109308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 159,437 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,895$260 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [L93] Carpeted Floormats/Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Electric Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV1CT114442
Stock: CT114442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 80,548 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,299
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2012 Nissan JUKE SL AWD Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!4cyl turbo-charged!ONE OWNER!FEATURES:-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-BACK UP CAMERA-POWER MOONROOF-BLUETOOTH-SILVER ALLOY WHEELS-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-FOG LIGHTS-SMART KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START-POWER EVERYTHING-AUTO TRANSMISSION-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-GAS SAVER-GREAT SMOOTH & SPORTY HANDLING-FUN, RELIABLE, LOW MILES, LOADED AND GREAT ALL YEAR ROUND!!FINANCING AND EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE!2012 Nissan JUKE is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. Comes fully loaded! Very clean inside & out! It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'It might not be love at first sight, but a drive in the 2012 Nissan Juke will have you seeing the inner beauty of this feisty hatchback.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lively performance- sporty handling- comfortable front seats- available all-wheel drive- reasonably priced.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV2CT105782
Stock: 21-2830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,578$1,398 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV1CT120774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,292$637 Below Market
Jim Norton Toyota of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Odometer is 18911 miles below market average! AWD. Clean CARFAX.Cayenne Red 2012 Nissan Juke SL AWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 25/30 City/Highway MPGProudly serving Oklahoma City, and beyond! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste and every need. Looking for navigation, sunroof, leather with heated and cooled seats maybe blind spot monitor or backup camera we have cars that have the features and options for you! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime www.jimnortontoyotaokc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV7CT127891
Stock: 15848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 120,380 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$1,415 Below Market
Lexus of Orange County - Middletown / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MVXCT116092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$527 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
BRAND NEW TIRES EXTRA CLEAN JUKE NICE CLEAN RUNS DRIVES GREAT OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Juke S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MR6CT106579
Stock: 106579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
