Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,017
|$2,950
|$3,435
|Clean
|$1,827
|$2,671
|$3,114
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,112
|$2,472
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,554
|$1,830
2003 Mitsubishi Montero XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$2,095
|$2,396
|Clean
|$1,369
|$1,897
|$2,172
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,500
|$1,724
|Rough
|$800
|$1,103
|$1,276