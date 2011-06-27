  1. Home
Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Montero
5(90%)4(8%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
95 reviews
Only owner, now 160,000 and still going strong!

Brian, 02/04/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

May not be the "best looking" SUVs on the road, but definitely excellent in dependability. I bought mines new in 2003 only because of an end of the year savings, which absorbed the negative equity of my “lemon” trade in. I wanted a SUV but knew nothing about this particular make/model. I didn’t even know what it looked like until they walked me over to it. Initially I was not impressed. Although leather seats, I thought the interior was cheaply designed, and it was a little noisy at higher speeds. As stated, I bought, but thought I would most likely get rid of it around 3yrs/30k. However, here I still own it over 13 years later, and I wouldn’t get rid of my baby for nothing! The only repairs I made to her are changing the oxygen sensors multiple times, a minor adjustment to my four wheel drive, and engine oil seals. Granted, I have stayed on top of the scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi no longer makes this model. However, they should bring it back with interior, and body style upgrades. I would certainly buy another!

2003 Ltd 20th Anniversary Montero

Mainer, 03/30/2005
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

We purchased our 2003 Ltd 20th Anniversary Montero used and absolutely love it. We live in Maine and it dealt with the 100+ inches of snow we got this winter beautifully. I can't believe the "experts" only rate it at a 5.6. It has a lot power and drives and looks great. It is always being favorably commented on by others. We test drove Envoys, Trailblazers, etc. and they couldn't compare to the room and build quality of the Montero. It has a ton of cargo room and the third row seating option is great for short distance dinner trips with 2 other couples. We couldn't be more pleased with our Montero and for 10-15K less than our friend's Lexus, it's a steal. Even the Lexus owner agrees!

248,582 original miles and still going strong!!!

mjd11, 09/15/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

i bought my 2003 montero LTD in 2004 with 25,000 miles and since 200,000 + miles in the odometer and let me tell it has never let me stranded no where! only do the regular basic maintenance (oil, oil filter,air filter,battery,brakes, etc) and the off road capability one of the best off road vehicle you can buy.But where it falls short is in horseporwer is slugish when accelerating and the mpg i think can be improve im getting max and light footed on highway speed is 19.1.but overall is the most reliable (and i have had toyotas)and comfortable ,i would recommended it to everybody.

120k+, It keeps going and...

Bryan Calnton, 11/22/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I drive a steep and curvy mountain every day. At first I was a bit disappointed in the handling. I replaced the tires from the dealer and WOW! What a difference. I end up passing motorcycles over the mountain. (Do not try that at home.) It handles very well for a SUV. The gas mileage for what I put it through is great 17 mpg. I am a contractor, one day I pulled a tandem dump truck out of a steep driveway on one of my job sites. Saved me a wrecker bill. It was in 2LLC slow going but it did the job. I am so proud to own this Montero. Edmunds.com take another Montero out for a test drive, I guarantee if you change the tires you will change your mind.

Head Turner

Gino 3, 11/18/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have had a Montero Limited for 5 yrs and I love it. I actually preferred my montero over my Dad's Hummer H2 when he asked me which one I would prefer to have. I love the interior's quality and comfort. It does great off-roading with a rock solid frame. Has a good take off for an SUV of its size. Everywhere I go it always turns head and people are always asking what kinda of car it is and most even think it's an 08 or 09 model. Great sound system for being stock, I wish it would have the fourth generations 650 watt Rockford Fosgate system with a 10" sub with 12 speakers and 240hp MIVEC engine though, but it will do. I would never choose any other SUV over my Montero besides the H1 alpha.

