Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,141
|$1,469
|Clean
|$445
|$1,022
|$1,321
|Average
|$342
|$786
|$1,025
|Rough
|$239
|$549
|$729
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,141
|$1,469
|Clean
|$445
|$1,022
|$1,321
|Average
|$342
|$786
|$1,025
|Rough
|$239
|$549
|$729