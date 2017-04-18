Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me
331 listings
- 43,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$2,309 Below Market
- 70,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,191 Below Market
- 44,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,636 Below Market
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$1,826 Below Market
- 51,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,299$1,469 Below Market
- 39,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 34,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,860$657 Below Market
- 23,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,800$1,685 Below Market
- 15,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$847 Below Market
- 15,078 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 78,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$1,121 Below Market
- 67,788 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 75,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$838 Below Market
- 28,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,997$744 Below Market
- 30,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,450$1,454 Below Market
- 45,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,989$617 Below Market
- 58,094 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,600
- 21,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$387 Below Market
Mikeyt1818,04/18/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I am never one to listen to Consumer Reports. They have no clue! This car is amazing! I'm getting 38.2 MPG with mixed driving on the crowded South Florida roads. I am 6'2 and this car is quite roomy. Plenty of room in the backseat as well. Great technology like backup camera, bluetooth, automatic climate control. Very comfy seats. Wonderful warranty. Looks nice in the wine red color I selected. Decent sized trunk as well. I am so happy with my purchase. Feels much bigger than it is. And yes, perhaps the 1.2L, 78 hp, 3 cyl. is a tiny engine but the miles per gallon and amazing turning radius more than makes up for it. Great job Mitsubishi!
