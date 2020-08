Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me

Cape & Islands Kia - South Yarmouth / Massachusetts

This outstanding example of a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES is offered by Cape Islands Kia. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4. This low mileage Mitsubishi Mirage G4 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4: If your idea of basic transportation is a no-frills economy car with five doors, a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, the best non-hybrid fuel economy on the market, a base price under $13,000, and a fun color palette, then look no further than the Mitsubishi Mirage. With its diminutive size, the Mirage is quite nimble, allowing for excellent maneuverability in tight spaces. It also comes with a surprising array of tech options that include Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The Mirage may not win many drag races, but it will get everywhere it needs to go, and it will save money the whole way. This model sets itself apart with Excellent fuel economy, strong standard tech features, agile handling and maneuverability, terrific warranty, and low starting price PASSED OUR 130 POINT INSPECTION AND READY FOR A NEW OWNER WE DO THE RESEARCH FOR YOU AND MARKET PRICE OUR INVENTORY TO ASSURE THE BEST PRICED VEHICLE OUT THERE. WE WILL MATCH ANY PRICE ON LIKE VEHICLES! HAVE A TRADE? WE LOVE TRADES AND WE WILL GIVE YOU MORE FOR YOUR TRADE GUARANTEED!! Cape Islands Kia at capeislandskia.com. Largest pre-owned inventory on Cape Cod with over 125 cars, trucks and SUVs to choose from. must finance through dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 42 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32F3FJ0HHF06066

Stock: P176066

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020