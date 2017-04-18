Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me

331 listings
Mirage G4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    43,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $2,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    70,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    44,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    $1,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    51,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,299

    $1,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    39,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE

    34,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,860

    $657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    23,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,800

    $1,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    15,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    15,078 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    78,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    67,788 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    75,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    28,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,997

    $744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    30,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,450

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    45,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,989

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    58,094 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    21,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $387 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.411 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Best bang for your buck!!
Mikeyt1818,04/18/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I am never one to listen to Consumer Reports. They have no clue! This car is amazing! I'm getting 38.2 MPG with mixed driving on the crowded South Florida roads. I am 6'2 and this car is quite roomy. Plenty of room in the backseat as well. Great technology like backup camera, bluetooth, automatic climate control. Very comfy seats. Wonderful warranty. Looks nice in the wine red color I selected. Decent sized trunk as well. I am so happy with my purchase. Feels much bigger than it is. And yes, perhaps the 1.2L, 78 hp, 3 cyl. is a tiny engine but the miles per gallon and amazing turning radius more than makes up for it. Great job Mitsubishi!
