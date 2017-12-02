Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me
331 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,760$1,132 Below Market
- 28,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,584$1,742 Below Market
- 33,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,580$1,564 Below Market
- 27,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,769 Below Market
- 39,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,650$1,512 Below Market
- 61,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,495$1,104 Below Market
- 22,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,593$834 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES10,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,288$381 Below Market
- 23,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550$1,062 Below Market
- 2,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,795$638 Below Market
- 35,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$596 Below Market
- 8,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,994$758 Below Market
- 23,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,300
- 17,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,504 Below Market
- 20,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,948
- 25,486 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,798
- 43,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$801 Below Market
- 36,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,701$633 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mirage G4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.111 Reviews
Report abuse
CEM,02/12/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
After owning 4 of these, 2 hatchbacks and 2 sedans, One was a 5 speed manual, rest were the CVT. The only warranty claim on any of them was a cracked armrest on the door. The manual is more fun to drive and get more MPG. Only problem is if you want a loaded car you are forced to get the CVT. Reviewers online hate the car ( Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, ect) but owner give it one of highest consumer satisfaction ratings among its class. Why is this? Well, Mirage owners get what this car is about, great MPG without dealing with the expense of buying a hybrid, Great warranty, Above average reliability, Great safety ratings, Cheap car to insure and maintain. Smooth ride, VALUE FOR THE MONEY. No other car manufacturer could come close on price. Example was the Nissan Versa, its was 3645.00 more money, had half the warranty. Don't pay attention to the sticker price, find out what the dealer is willing to sell it FOR! If your main concern is going from point A to point B no one can do it cheaper than a Mirage. My big concern now for Mitsubishi is Nissan owns the majority share now, Hopefully Nissan leaves Mitsubishi alone !
Related Mitsubishi Mirage G4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Akron OH
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Paterson NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Detroit MI
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rochester NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Tulsa OK
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Boston MA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Arlington VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Saint Louis MO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Pompano Beach FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013 Miami FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014 Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016 Roanoke VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020