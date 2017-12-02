Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me

331 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mirage G4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 331 listings
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    14,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,760

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    28,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,584

    $1,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    33,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,580

    $1,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    27,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    39,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,650

    $1,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    61,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    22,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,593

    $834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    10,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,288

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    23,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,550

    $1,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    2,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,795

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    35,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    8,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,994

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    23,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,300

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    17,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    20,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,948

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    25,486 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,798

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    43,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,990

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    36,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,701

    $633 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mirage G4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 331 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage G4
  4. Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Overall Consumer Rating
3.111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (9%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (27%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (18%)
2018 Mirage SE
CEM,02/12/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
After owning 4 of these, 2 hatchbacks and 2 sedans, One was a 5 speed manual, rest were the CVT. The only warranty claim on any of them was a cracked armrest on the door. The manual is more fun to drive and get more MPG. Only problem is if you want a loaded car you are forced to get the CVT. Reviewers online hate the car ( Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, ect) but owner give it one of highest consumer satisfaction ratings among its class. Why is this? Well, Mirage owners get what this car is about, great MPG without dealing with the expense of buying a hybrid, Great warranty, Above average reliability, Great safety ratings, Cheap car to insure and maintain. Smooth ride, VALUE FOR THE MONEY. No other car manufacturer could come close on price. Example was the Nissan Versa, its was 3645.00 more money, had half the warranty. Don't pay attention to the sticker price, find out what the dealer is willing to sell it FOR! If your main concern is going from point A to point B no one can do it cheaper than a Mirage. My big concern now for Mitsubishi is Nissan owns the majority share now, Hopefully Nissan leaves Mitsubishi alone !
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Mirage G4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Mirage G4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings