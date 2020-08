Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for Sale Near Me

Salt lake Valley Chevrolet - West Valley City / Utah

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ESTo qualify for advertised price customers must secure financing through SLV Chevrolet. All outside financing and cash deals are subject to price change!Odometer is 10062 miles below market average!***BACK UP CAMERA***, ***KEYLESS ENTRY***, ***LOW MILES***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Cloth Fabric Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click www.slvchevrolet.com or dial 801-969-8221.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32F3FJ4JHF07436

Stock: PU2731A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-13-2019