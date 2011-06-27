Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

** UPDATE ** I have had my car for 10 months. I now get up to 58mpg on calm days and driving on the highway at 65mph. Everything else is the same. Bad camera and lack of nooks to place items. Other then that it is wonderful. I purchased my Mitsubishi Mirage in December 2017. I have already put 3600 miles on the car driving back-and-forth to the grandkids house. It has enough horsepower to keep up with other cars on the road and to pass when necessary. The interior of the car has ample space in the front seat and even seems larger then some full-size cars. I can park in tight parking spots and turn on a dime. I only have two issues with this car, one is there are no little pockets to put things in and the back up camera is not as clear as it should be. All in all I love this car and I think it’s fun to drive. If you’re looking for a small car with excellent gas mileage (41 highway 39 city) this car is for you.

Jake , 02/19/2018 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

40 of 42 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2018 Mirage 5speed in November of 2017 for $9988 plus tax/license. After 24,000 miles I consider it the best small car on the road for these reasons: The 3 cylinder engine has been around for decades and is both refined and powerful for its size. The car easily keeps up with legal traffic and can hold 65mph on the highway with two adults at 3400 rpm, which is about half throttle. Engine red line is 6,500rpm. The interior is spacious and comfortable and the ride is surprisingly smooth. Handling is nimble and secure at normal speeds and interior noise is low to moderate. The car has bluetooth/USB and touchscreen controls, although I mostly use the manual controls and just listen to the radio using the steering wheel mounted buttons. It has power locks/windows and numerous airbags, and even a backup camera, which seems a little unnecessary to me. Using the heater all winter and air conditioning sometimes in summer( which runs the compressor and lowers mileage) I have averaged 47plus mpg in year round driving and 48-50mpg highway. On days when no heat or air conditioning is needed the mileage can be up as high as 49mpg per tankful. This is phenomenal for a non hybrid car. My wife had a 2012 Prius C and the Mirage has a similar 'feel' and fuel efficiency for $10,000 less. My only complaints-and these are minor-is that the manual transmission is a little 'notchy' at first and requires some practice and about 3,000miles break-in to shift smoothly. (The gear ratios, however, are Perfectly spaced for the engine and allow the car to cruise most roads at under 3,000rpm. The little engine is NOT straining as one would expect, rather has a smooth, surprisingly torque y power band.) The only other minor flaw is that the windows tend to fog up a little in winter unless the fan is on. I just replaced the original Dunlop tires (which wear out too fast) with a cheap $40 aftermarket brand that perform well enough for this little car. The car has developed One small muffler/heat shield rattle when idling that I will tighten up at next inspection. Once under way It is quiet at all driving speeds. This car has a 10 year/100,000 mile power train warranty and 7 years rust through protection with a 5 year roadside assistance. It is solid all around transportation that is fun to drive-not in a Mazda Miata way- rather in a perky small car easy to maneuver way.My advice is to IGNORE the 'experts' and test drive this car! For the price of a used car like a Honda Fit you will have a great little car with a fantastic warranty. So, as of September 2019..after 24,000 miles the car has been totally trouble free and the shifting has smoothed so that I easily go between gears. The air conditioning is not the most powerful I have ever used, buts works well enough. NOT a big deal. I honestly like the car more and more and would recommend this vehicle to anyone. It is not the smoothest, fastest, quietest, biggest, best handing car on the road but it is NOT supposed to be- Remember that it costs less than $10,000 new and it does EVERYTHING well For basic all around driving... What's not to like??