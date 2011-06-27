Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,810
|$8,273
|$9,973
|Clean
|$6,649
|$8,081
|$9,729
|Average
|$6,329
|$7,697
|$9,241
|Rough
|$6,008
|$7,313
|$8,753
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,794
|$9,442
|$11,358
|Clean
|$7,611
|$9,223
|$11,080
|Average
|$7,243
|$8,785
|$10,524
|Rough
|$6,876
|$8,347
|$9,969
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,264
|$7,623
|$9,203
|Clean
|$6,117
|$7,446
|$8,978
|Average
|$5,822
|$7,093
|$8,527
|Rough
|$5,526
|$6,739
|$8,077
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,495
|$9,086
|$10,935
|Clean
|$7,319
|$8,875
|$10,667
|Average
|$6,966
|$8,453
|$10,133
|Rough
|$6,612
|$8,032
|$9,598