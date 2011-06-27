Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,379
|$1,687
|Clean
|$711
|$1,223
|$1,497
|Average
|$525
|$910
|$1,117
|Rough
|$339
|$597
|$737
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$885
|$1,426
|$1,715
|Clean
|$783
|$1,264
|$1,522
|Average
|$578
|$941
|$1,136
|Rough
|$373
|$617
|$750
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$761
|$1,364
|$1,687
|Clean
|$673
|$1,209
|$1,497
|Average
|$497
|$900
|$1,117
|Rough
|$321
|$590
|$737
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,417
|$1,712
|Clean
|$769
|$1,257
|$1,520
|Average
|$568
|$935
|$1,134
|Rough
|$367
|$614
|$749
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,401
|$1,687
|Clean
|$767
|$1,242
|$1,497
|Average
|$566
|$924
|$1,117
|Rough
|$365
|$606
|$737
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$917
|$1,477
|$1,777
|Clean
|$811
|$1,309
|$1,577
|Average
|$599
|$974
|$1,177
|Rough
|$387
|$639
|$777
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,501
|$1,807
|Clean
|$825
|$1,330
|$1,603
|Average
|$609
|$990
|$1,196
|Rough
|$393
|$650
|$790
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$820
|$1,384
|$1,687
|Clean
|$725
|$1,227
|$1,497
|Average
|$535
|$913
|$1,117
|Rough
|$346
|$599
|$737