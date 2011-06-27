Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan herrstrauss , 12/16/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Hi, I purchased my 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan back in August, of 2011. I paid $1,500.00 cash for the car, the odometer read 160,000 miles, I thought I was buying a dying car, or a car on the verge of death. (at the time I knew nothing about Mitsubishi). But this car has been anything but a dying car, it has been a great first car. I've even gone as far as naming my car buster. This is a terrific starter car for anyone, old, middle aged, or young. Almost little to no maintenance, get in and drive. This car has never let me down. The Japanese really built an amazing car. I personally thank Mitsubishi motors for building a superb vehicle that was built with quality in mind. Report Abuse

Would buy another brand new if they re-made these! Mike , 11/11/2015 ES 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Truly unbelievably reliable. Bought this from friends who were original owner and nothing but normal maintenance has ever been done to this other than some emissions things that needed to be done for living in Illinois (car came from Indiana). Car now has over 211,000 miles on it and still going strong. Only issues are so minor I don't even care (cup holders as mentioned are long gone), driver side door electronic lock wore out, keys are getting worn so only one will open the trunk. Lever to pop the trunk is broken.. but all these are so minor for such an old car, that the fact that nothing major has ever gone wrong yet on this car is truly a testament. Having had many used Ford's, Chrysler's, with MUCH lower mileage etc over the years and having to continually put in tons of work just to get the thing to run long enough to get to work, and then having this has been amazing. I will truly be sad when the time comes, and I wish more cars were this simple, cheap and reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good car Vik2001 , 06/21/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is an excelent vehicle to drive. With its 1.8l engine is ti powerfull enough to give you confidence and strenght in traffic. It's fun to drive and you save on gas a lot.

Very reliable markr307 , 03/19/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, manual transmission. 160,000 miles on it, I've had it for 2 years, and the occasional repairs are just wear and tear - break pads, spark plugs. A basic but very reliable car.