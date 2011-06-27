Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2183 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Phoenix Red
  • Innsbruck White
  • Santa Fe Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
