Used 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews
it is fine
not back for basic transport, but even mitsu dealer pays $3500 for a 12k miles car makes ppl leave mitsu bad resale value , dun buy this car a penny above invoice
I LOVE my car
This car is awesome. I bought it used in 2008, it had 2 previous owners, one for a year or two and the other for about 6 years before i bought it. This thing is sturdy. I've hit things, I've been hit and it will not quit. I've got some pretty bad cosmetic damage. Like, really bad, but i just cant bring myself to give it up because i have not had any major mechanical issues. My mother has a much newer Mazda 6, that she has had both transmission and alternator issues with. The most serious thing i had to get replaced thus far is a bearing. I need to get my exhaust manifold replaced because it is making my car kinda loud, so that is next on the list, but i won't give this car up until I HAVE to
Really a good car
Ive had my 2000 mitsubishi mirage for 6 yrs and and it has 267873 miles all ive ever done to it is change the oil and tranny fluid, put new tires and brakes this car is by far the best car ive ever had it is still runing strong it is better than my honda if this car ever goes under im buying another one.
Never Would Have Made It
I got my 2000 Mitsu. Mirage DE in April of 2001 after I wrecked a Honda Accord and I was not happy about it. It was plain and cheap (I was 18 and wanted something sporty). However, when I got it, it only had 15,000 miles on it and I'm still driving it today over 7 years and I have a little over 192,000 miles on it. I put rims on it to make it look nice and a sound system for my entertainment. I have never ever had any major mechanical problems with it, it took 5 years before anything went out on it and I got it fixed immediately, I get my oil changed every 3 months(just because) and I love my car. I've taken good care of it and it is taking good care of me, and it's great on gas.
Mitsubushi DE Coupe 2000
I bought this great little car new and it runs faithfully with almost no maintenance. Its paint began to oxidize on the top and flat surfaces after 8 years. The electric windows both broke after 4 and 5 years. The turn signal failed at 8 years also.The DVD player broke after 3 years. Otherwise, it has been wonderful. I've had one accident; it is incredibly strong and takes a hit and keeps going.
