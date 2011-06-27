Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,440
|$1,735
|Clean
|$787
|$1,275
|$1,538
|Average
|$579
|$946
|$1,144
|Rough
|$372
|$616
|$750
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$730
|$1,383
|$1,735
|Clean
|$644
|$1,225
|$1,538
|Average
|$474
|$909
|$1,144
|Rough
|$304
|$592
|$750
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,412
|$1,735
|Clean
|$718
|$1,251
|$1,538
|Average
|$529
|$928
|$1,144
|Rough
|$339
|$605
|$750
Estimated values
2000 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,386
|$1,735
|Clean
|$650
|$1,228
|$1,538
|Average
|$478
|$911
|$1,144
|Rough
|$307
|$593
|$750