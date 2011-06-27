Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

My very first car, the Mitsubishi Mirage Chris8412 , 10/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I think this car is great. I bought it used at 57k miles and I havn't had problems with the vehicle at all! The accleration is crazy for a 1.5 litre engine. Pick up is pretty good, however, I just wish I had an RPM meter so I know when to switch gears. I recommend to get this car in a 5 speed manual. Automatic, from what I heard, is a slow "P.O.S." I would recommend this car to first time buyers, mainly the young crowd. Great for teens and great for commuting for school and work. Report Abuse

Great, inexpensive car Lily , 12/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage has been such a fun, little, reliable car! I'm bothered by folks who view Mitsubishi as bad cars....my first car was a Dodge Colt (engine imported by Mitsubishi) and that too, was a great car until I retired it at 130,000 to buy the Mirage. I've had the Mirage for five years and bought it knowing it was in an accident and was used as a rental (all of which are no-nos for resale)--but I have never had a problem. Absolutely nothing! I'm now looking at the new Endeavor for my next car. Mitsubishi has never let me down! Report Abuse

Been a great car linc59 , 03/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been a great car. I bought it new in 1999. It has been very reliable and fun to drive. It is a great starter car. However, the tires, be it the brand or industry perks, have been my only major headache with this car. I am forever dealing with tire issues. Aside from some minor maintenance, this car needed nothing more than general tune-ups and oil changes to keep it going the 9 years I have had it. I will be sad to sell it. Report Abuse

Daily driver mike , 04/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drive 200 to 300 miles a day as an auto adjuster. I have owned three 1.5 liter 5 speed manual trans mirages and these are the most trouble free and highest mileage vehicles I have ever driven. I am saddened that Mitsubishi stopped making them. 206,000 miles on my first one an a/c compressor, 293,000 on the second and only inner and outer tie rods, third 167,000 inner and outer tie rods. Report Abuse