Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me
396 listings
Near ZIP
- 145,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,490
- 92,102 miles
$2,500
- 173,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000
- 195,226 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,200
- 187,137 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,369
- 13,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,396$3,912 Below Market
- 66,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,300$2,203 Below Market
- 34,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,651$2,137 Below Market
- 22,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$2,546 Below Market
- 35,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,105 Below Market
- 5,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,877$1,525 Below Market
- 134,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980$1,595 Below Market
- 36,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 20,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$9,999$1,447 Below Market
- 53,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,491
- 56,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,325 Below Market
- 12,586 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,995$1,715 Below Market
- 37,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,663$1,743 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Mirage searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.328 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris8412,10/10/2002
I think this car is great. I bought it used at 57k miles and I havn't had problems with the vehicle at all! The accleration is crazy for a 1.5 litre engine. Pick up is pretty good, however, I just wish I had an RPM meter so I know when to switch gears. I recommend to get this car in a 5 speed manual. Automatic, from what I heard, is a slow "P.O.S." I would recommend this car to first time buyers, mainly the young crowd. Great for teens and great for commuting for school and work.
