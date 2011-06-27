Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,420
|$1,756
|Clean
|$699
|$1,256
|$1,555
|Average
|$513
|$928
|$1,153
|Rough
|$327
|$601
|$751
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$642
|$1,368
|$1,756
|Clean
|$566
|$1,210
|$1,555
|Average
|$416
|$895
|$1,153
|Rough
|$265
|$579
|$751
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,401
|$1,756
|Clean
|$649
|$1,239
|$1,555
|Average
|$476
|$916
|$1,153
|Rough
|$304
|$593
|$751
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$726
|$1,398
|$1,756
|Clean
|$641
|$1,236
|$1,555
|Average
|$471
|$914
|$1,153
|Rough
|$300
|$592
|$751