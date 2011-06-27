Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,217
|$8,107
|$9,927
|Clean
|$5,889
|$7,689
|$9,382
|Average
|$5,233
|$6,853
|$8,290
|Rough
|$4,578
|$6,016
|$7,199
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,423
|$6,729
|$8,005
|Clean
|$5,137
|$6,382
|$7,565
|Average
|$4,565
|$5,688
|$6,685
|Rough
|$3,994
|$4,993
|$5,805