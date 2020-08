Used 2014 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

Lawrence Mitsubishi - Lawrence / Kansas

4 CYLINDER 1.8 LITER ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** AUX/USB ** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ** CRUISE CONTROL ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** POWER DOOR LOCKS AND WINDOWS ** POPULAR PACKAGE ** SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS ** ALLOY WHEELS ** and much more ** SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED: New Cabin & Air Filter ** Completed Oil Change ** Full Detail ** New Front Wiper Blades ** New Rear Brakes ** New Rear Tires ** Balanced, Rotated, & Aligned Tires ** Completed Used Car Reconditioning at a total of $1,281.88.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFX4A66E5177580

Stock: LPCHK6850

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020