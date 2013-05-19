Used 2014 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,109 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,515 Below Market
Lawrence Mitsubishi - Lawrence / Kansas
** Schedule Virtual Appointment & Home Delivery Available** LIMITED TIME ONLY ** ELIGIBLE FOR NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!!!** 4 CYLINDER 1.8 LITER ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** AUX/USB ** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ** CRUISE CONTROL ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** POWER DOOR LOCKS AND WINDOWS ** POPULAR PACKAGE ** SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS ** ALLOY WHEELS ** and much more ** (Refer to the tabs below for additional information)SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED: New Cabin & Air Filter ** Completed Oil Change ** Full Detail ** New Front Wiper Blades ** New Rear Brakes ** New Rear Tires ** Balanced, Rotated, & Aligned Tires ** Completed Used Car Reconditioning at a total of $1,281.88. Our Used Car Department is Ready to Answer Any Questions You Might Have on the Reconditioning of This Vehicle. Please Feel Free to Reach Out at 785-856-8700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A66E5177580
Stock: LPCHK6850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 47,208 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,798$2,366 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A80E5239746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$3,163 Below Market
Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza - Pahrump / Nevada
This vehicle is recent trade in. Please contact us for more details! Fuel Efficient! 36 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This vehicle has received the following accolades:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ4A86E5057841
Stock: 0007056F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 98,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795$2,160 Below Market
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2014 Kia Forte 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic LX features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Child Safety Door Locks Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A66E5054636
Stock: PT4636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 111,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,799$2,230 Below Market
Inessa Motors - Canoga Park / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A68E5071890
Stock: 71890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,428 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,690$1,448 Below Market
Pristine AutoPlex - Burlington / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A67E5126394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$2,443 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Forte today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Bluetooth. This Kia Forte also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A82E5078515
Stock: E5078515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 132,297 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,468 Below Market
Brown Deer Sales - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A6XE5164251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,997$1,414 Below Market
Rockstar Used Cars of Temecula - Temecula / California
FULLY LOADED! Like NEW inside and out, power windows, locks, mirrors, tinted windows, moon roof, key less entry, alloy wheels, tires like NEW, A/C and heater, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB stereo unit, backup camera and MORE! Priced to SELL so pickup the phone and call before this one is GONE! BAD CREDIT? NOT A PROBLEM! FIRST TIME BUYERS, PREVIOUS REPOS, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, WE FINANCE THEM ALL! Or you can see it on our website at, www.rockstarusedcarsoftemecula.com Se Habla espanol Manuel (951)210-8403. Don't forget to ask about our military discount! *All advertised prices exclude government/state fees and taxes, license, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge, if applicable.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ4A8XE5160843
Stock: 12641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,113 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$1,727 Below Market
Desimone Auto Group - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFZ4A87E5139030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,925$1,395 Below Market
Mena Ford - Mena / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A81E5114758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,733 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,599
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX Coupe 2D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START!2014 Kia Forte is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Quality and value are high points on the 2014 Kia Forte, and its sharp new look pushes it toward the head of the compact-car class.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- spacious interior for both sedan and coupe - many upscale features available - strong engines on EX and SX trims - easy-to-use controls - lengthy warranty coverage.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A80E5172288
Stock: 11-3617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Vara Chevrolet - San Antonio / Texas
Find out why everyone is talking about this widely acclaimed 2014 Kia Forte EX.*Impressive Features Make This Kia Forte EX Stand Out From The Crowd *WHEEL LOCKS, GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR -inc: compass and HomeLink, ABYSS BLUE, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Alloy.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Vara Chevrolet located at 8011 Interstate 35 S, San Antonio, TX 78224 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A8XE5047660
Stock: E5047660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 47,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,869$1,437 Below Market
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS / BACKUP CAMERA / APPLE CAR PLAY & ANDROID AUTO / USB PORTS, USB PORT, SUNROOF / MOONROOF/ PANORAMIC / ROOF, REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, Large Color Touchscreen Display with Back up Camera, Push Button Start. 25/34 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 18864 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 2D Coupe Bright Silver Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like familyâ . We can help you get financed! The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, *15Yr/500,000Mi Powertrain Coverage available on most vehicles*. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX6A82E5201967
Stock: E5201967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,622 Below Market
Elite Motors Of Joppa - Joppa / Maryland
** 2-OWNER ** LX ** ALLOYS ** KEY-LESS ** INSPECTED ** 37 MPG ** AUTO ** CLEAN CARFAX ** CALL us at 410-676-0101, Mon-Fri 9-6, Sat 9-5. ** 2014 Kia Forte EX w/ only 79k miles ** 2-owner, ACCIDENT-FREE, CLEAN CARFAX can be viewed for FREE on our website @ www.elitemotorsforless.com ** Get a LIVE TRADE-IN QUOTE in our 24/7 LiveChat on our website @ www.elitemotorsforless.com ** 1.8L 4-cylinder motor runs perfectly and automatic transmission shifts smooth. ** EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!! 37 MPG!! ** METALLIC BRONZE exterior looks excellent. Super straight body and the paint shines beautifully. ** ALLOY WHEELS really complete the look of the Forte. ** Black cloth interior is like-wise in excellent condition. ** Carpets, seats, dash, trim and headliner are all in well-maintained condition. ** Original owner's manuals are present. ** All power equipment functions properly and audio sounds excellent. ** INSPECTED!! ** The Forte just passed MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION and is ready to go!! ** Give us a call at 410-676-0101 with any questions or to schedule a time to come and test drive the vehicle. We are open Mon-Fri 9-6 and Sat 9-5. We are a family run business serving the Maryland area for over 30 years. Thank you for your interest, we hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A65E5184391
Stock: E5184391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,382 Below Market
Berglund Chevrolet Buick - Roanoke / Virginia
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At Berglund Chevrolet we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2014 Kia Forte! Call 540-344-1461 to come see it for yourself! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe. This one has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A66E5217543
Stock: KLP4335A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 82,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$959 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
Protection Package Cargo Mat Mudguards Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Black; Seat Trim Bright Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Sanford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Kia Forte EX with 82,642mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2014 Kia offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Kia Forte EX's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Forte. A rare find these days. More information about the 2014 Kia Forte: The Forte is a compact sedan that's one size down from the Kia Optima and one up from the Kia Rio. It competes in a crowded segment, against some very established nameplates like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Jetta and Ford Focus, as well as the relatively recent Chevrolet Cruze and Dodge Dart. The Kia stands out for offering a little more equipment for the same price--as well as some standout comfort options, such as a heated steering wheel and cooled driver's seat. There's also a choice between two engines, a fuel-efficient 1.8L and the stronger 2.0L so every buyer can find the right combination of power and fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are great list of standard equipment, choice of powertrains, fuel-efficiency, standout comfort and convenience options, and Stylish new exterior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX4A82E5162088
Stock: E5162088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 92,786 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,444$776 Below Market
Westcott Mazda - National City / California
Westcott Mazda strives to provide a premium pre-owned inventory. We offer all makes and models and our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are taken through a 160 point inspection and back by Mazda with a 7 year up to 100,000 mile powertrain warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK4A62E5248269
Stock: 25673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Forte searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte
- 5(46%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(11%)
Related Kia Forte info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Arlington TX
- Used Kia Sedona Clarksville TN
- Used Kia Sorento Atlanta GA
- Used Kia Sportage Fredericksburg VA
- Used Kia Soul Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sedona Mountain View CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Boise ID
- Used Kia Sorento San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sorento Fremont CA
- Used Kia Sorento South Portland ME
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5