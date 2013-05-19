Used 2014 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    95,109 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Forte Koup EX

    47,208 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,798

    $2,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    62,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $3,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    98,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,795

    $2,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    111,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,799

    $2,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    102,428 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,690

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $2,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    132,297 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    101,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,997

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    90,113 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    95,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,925

    $1,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX in White
    used

    2014 Kia Forte Koup EX

    74,733 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    68,302 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Forte Koup EX

    47,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,869

    $1,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    79,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    106,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Forte EX

    82,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Forte LX

    92,786 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,444

    $776 Below Market
    Details

Forte LX - nice surprise
eastkia55,05/19/2013
I have had this about 2 weeks so far, and still like it, no buyers remorse. I got the LX with Popular package because I wanted cruise control. Back in 2010 when I bought my Corolla, I had looked at Kia but some of the cars seemed cheap. The 14 Forte is a step up, with slightly bigger trunk and trunk opening than the 13, better seats (in my opinion), etc. I recommend it over the 13 even though you pay more. Wind noise okay, a little noiser than Elantra but a quieter than 13 Corolla or Sentra. Trunk opening (important for me cause I have big briefcases, boxes, etc) was better than Corolla, and I didn't have to bend down as much as Elantra. Sentra trunk & opening bigger and better though
Report abuse
