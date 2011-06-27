Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,670
|$5,881
|$6,972
|Clean
|$4,396
|$5,542
|$6,546
|Average
|$3,848
|$4,863
|$5,694
|Rough
|$3,299
|$4,185
|$4,842
Estimated values
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,426
|$7,196
|$8,770
|Clean
|$5,107
|$6,781
|$8,234
|Average
|$4,470
|$5,951
|$7,163
|Rough
|$3,833
|$5,121
|$6,091